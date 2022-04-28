Victor Boothey, the soldier who left his mark

news, local-news,

After the Kangaroo Island Football League Anzac Day game in Kingscote on Saturday, April 23 the Victor Boothey medal was presented to a deserving winner in Rory Lovering. This was the first awarding of the medal named after one of Kangaroo Island's war heroes, However many people may wonder who Vic was and what he did to deserve such a honour to having a medal presented in his name. Well, Vic Boothey is a Kangaroo Island hero in the truest sense. Twice gassed in France during the First World War, he fought the debilitating effects of his injuries and left many monuments to his skill as a tradesman and his qualities as a person. Victor Rupert Sydney Boothey was born in 1883 in Cherry Gardens, SA. It is not known when he made KI his home, but in 1911 he won the contract to build the Kingscote Town Hall. He was also a motor mechanic by trade, with a small motorcycle garage located in Commercial Street, Kingscote. In 1914, he was a member of the Kingscote Football Club premiership team, as well as being a secretary of the club for a number of years. In January 1916, Vic enlisted with the sixth reinforcement of the 43rd battalion, AIF, sailing on the "Berrima" in December and arriving in England, February, 1917. After being shipped home in 1919, Vic married his long term fiancee, Sarah Anne Adams with whom he had three children - Joan, Marnie and Jack. In 1921 he drove the first car, a Buick, on makeshift roads to Cape Borda, where he built some of the lighthouse buildings. He was a gifted stonemason and a hard worker despite the effects of the wartime mustard gas. His skills can be seen in many of Kangaroo Islands finest dwellings and public buildings, including the ANZ Bank building, Wisanger Park homestead, the Seaview Motel, R.A.O.B. Hall, the Pioneer Memorial overlooking Kingscote and fittingly, the Soldier's Memorial Park gates at Kingscote Oval, which celebrate their 100-year anniversary this year. Vic was also involved with the Show society, the rifle club and was very involved with the racing club as owner, trainer and jockey. By 1950 ill health and hard work caught up with him and he was taken to the Repatriation Hospital in Adelaide, where he died and was buried at Centennial Park, aged 68 years. Vic's descendants are still heavily involved in Kingscote Football Club, with his great great grandchildren now playing juniors. By Jared McArdle using words from Neville Cordes book, "Kangaroo Island, the first 200 years" provided by Steve Budarick, Vic's grandson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d300aebc-d041-4aee-8cf6-4c69cfed1031.jpg/r0_136_839_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg