VIDEO: Georgie Horjus chats about her Adelaide Thunderbirds netball season

The Adelaide Thunderbirds will take on the second-placed West Coast Fever on Saturday night, April 30, returning home to Netball SA Stadium for the first time in two weeks. Thunderbirds attacker and South Aussie star Georgie Horjus from Kangaroo Island has been a strong performer for her side in 2022, moving between wing attack and goal attack. Here is an interview and some footage of Georgie training courtesy of the Adelaide Thunderbirds. Georgie spoke about playing alongside her longtime friend Lucy Austin and how "awesome" it was. "Hopefully we can get the win on Saturday," she said about tomorrow's Fever match.

