news, local-news,

Adelaide Guitar Festival on the Road is coming back to Kangaroo Island - this time to The Shearing Shed at Eleanor Downs. After huge success in 2021, in 2022 Adelaide Guitar Festival on the Road returns, with additional regional towns added and additional program details released in May. The festival on KI last year saw local and visiting artists spread out at venues around Parndana, from Davo's Deli to the park and pub. This year, the music is all based at Eleanor Downs, just outside of Parndana, on Sunday, July 17. Olivia and her team are ready to put on a great show that all happens on the one day at The Shearing Shed, which is at Eleanor Downs on Hickmans Road. The event is free to the public and will feature the Island's best guitarists. Follow @eleanordownski on Instagram or Facebook for more info, including updated about transfers, food, times and more. The Eleanor Downs team is also looking for local sponsors to help out with the show, which is free after all. The venue, which just hosted the KI Fringe Festival and also had its own "Brews, Tunes and BBQ" event, recently was announced as a recipient of a Live Music Australia grant of $57,888 to upgrade its equipment. The rest of the venues and artists for the 2022 Adelaide Guitar Festival will be finalised in May. Already announced however are the venues for the regional shows, including KI and the Eyre Peninsula. An incredible line-up of local musicians will present free evening community hall concerts at new towns Elliston and Streaky Bay on July 8, and at Crystal Brook and Watervale on July 15. Also new in 2022 are Wallaroo (July 17) and Gumeracha (July 24), where residents will enjoy full-day micro-festivals, along with revisiting Tumby Bay (July 9), Cleve (July 10), Edithburgh (July 16), and a special one-day event in Eleanor Downs on Kangaroo Island (July 17).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/17387866-722b-4b6b-85b7-7b638ed35434.jpg/r0_53_1024_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg