Residents demand relocation of proposed desalination plant

Kangaroo Island residents gathered at a community meeting on Sunday, April 24 demanded that SA Water reconsider the location of proposed Penneshaw desalination plant. Speaker Wes Newman from Kangaroo Island Tourism said residents called on SA Water to stop all works and to be more forthcoming and transparent with plans, including provide simple and clear construction drawings. Residents questioned why the plant was not being cut into the hill to reduce visual and noise impacts, they also question the type of pumping and where solar panels or wind turbines will be located. Mr Newman said SA Water should erect scaffolding to the exact height of the plant and set up speakers playing actual noise content and decibel range, he said. Residents also wanted the company to focus works up the hill at the Charing Cross water storage area for those earthwork contractors still onsite in the meantime. Sunday's meeting was chaired by councillor David Mepham and Steve Hardy, while councillor Sam Mumford also attended. Other speakers were adjacent residents Andrea Buck and Brian Johnston, he said. Members of the public, about 100, also went back and forth to the microphone to give their opinions all were given respect by the audience, Mr Newman said. Representatives from State Parliament, SA Water, Land and Environment departments and SA Power were all invited but declined to attend, he said. "The purpose of the meeting was to meet at the site to share and discuss what is known about the project, what isn't known and what information has been provided to the public thus far and what information has changed along the process," he said. "With a clear unanimous show of hands all attendees voted no to the presumed current plant site and design and agreed the desal is needed and should go ahead down the hill. "The concerning points raised and discussed were articulately delivered also with personal passion to see the maintaining of the existing beauty of the highly photographed outlook as we all know." State member Leon Bignell apologised for not attending and told The Islander he was confident a solution to residents' concerns could be reached. "I was sorry I couldn't attend the public meeting because of illness but I have had lots of feedback from locals," he said. "The main aim here is to get water for the Island without ruining the stunning view or creating a noise disturbance for nearby residence. "I've been speaking with SA Water and (Environment and Water) Minister Susan Close in the hope we can find a solution." Penneshaw resident and strong critic of the deslanation plant location, John Mattheson remains deeply concerned. "I think the most serious problem with the desal site position is the implications for public and road safety," Mr Matheson said. "The site is the perfect position for an arrestor bed. The steepness and length of the Hog Bay Road descent into Penneshaw is the same as the Cape Willoughby Road descent, and we know what happened when a truck lost its brake recently there. "The freight companies are furious at the lost of the trailer layover facility. "They need a place close to the terminal to marshal trailers going onto and off of the ferry in a timely manner to keep up with the ferry turnaround time. They have already gone back to using the narrow streets in Penneshaw, especially the busy Middle Terrace where the supermarket, post office, oval and netball courts are, causing significant public risk, inconvenience and unsightliness. "I think there is general agreement that the road reserves should be used for roads. Semis and B-doubles travel both up and down the hill at 20km/h with no opportunity for overtaking this causes frustration for both local and tourists alike. "Every now and then people take stupid risks here, and I believe there has been the odd fatality. "The only way to solve this safely, especially as the population, traffic and freight booms with the availability of mains water, will be to separate traffic up and down vehicle streams, and that will mean four lanes if passing is catered for." Mr Newman said a landowner adjacent to desalination site has pages of submissions to the state planning authority for two years with no concerns addressed. Mr Newman said SA Water had failed to provide details on renewable energy they have quoted and whether will it be a wind farm or solar panels. Residents also wanted more details on the outflow of saline water into the ocean and other kind of impacts, he said. He said SA Water had not shown any interest in gaining public support. "The Negative impact on Tourism (SA Tourism is spending millions on promotions) SA Water taking those millions away by building the largest architectural embarrassment on the Island front and centre for all to see entering and leaving the Island," he said. "SA Water has not taken into consideration the noise impact by constructing the plant on top of the hill. The decibels they are quoting have not been substantiated. There are no construction drawings, they have only provided a concept impression a cartoon character impression and quoted the plant will be something like this. "What is the effect on marine life and recreational fishing, as there will be a 500mtr break wall with sand groin constructed, with 5 times the concentrated volume of salt brine released into the water? "What about sand/material drift that will silt the mariner entrance. "What about ongoing maintenance program, as with other sites over time will be neglected. "What about existing truck/trailer transition current area. SA Water has not discussed with council, DPTI about additional truck/trailer transition areas." Mr Newman also alleges SA Water did not fully explore acquiring a parcel of land further down the hill closer to the existing plant, after initial concerns about the proposed "eyesore". Other concerns were dust and debris onto the cemetery, traffic problems, regardless of providing a steel barrier roadside 30 metres away from the plant. "There are dozens more letters and submissions made by many locals all gone unheard," he said. The Islander in its April 21 edition published a letter from SA Water on the issue of desalination. Here is that letter from Amanda Lewry, general manager of sustainable infrastructure at SA Water: There has been some recent community conversation about Kangaroo Island's new desalination plant. Here are key points to clarify statements you might have seen or heard: - The location and concept design of the desalination plant were shared for community feedback in more than 10 drop-in sessions and presentations held across the Island in August and September, 2021. - The State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP) conducted its independent review process - which included public consultation and considered submissions from some local community members - and recommended the Development Application for approval by the Minister. This was granted on February 16, 2022. You can read the full Development Application and SCAP's Decision Notification Form with the conditions of approval that must be met at watertalks.sawater.com.au. - In response to community feedback, the facility's design was repositioned within the identified site, excavated lower into the hill and some tall equipment was reconfigured from vertical to horizontal. These design amendments remain our commitment and conditions of the Development Approval that must be met. - To minimise potential impact on residents in the area, the facility will - as a minimum - comply with noise limits stipulated by the Environment Protection Authority for this zone. These range between 40 and 45 decibels. For context, this decibel range is the equivalent of a personal computer cooling fan, light rain or a quiet library. This remains our commitment and a condition of the Development Approval. - To enable local input into the facility's final design, we formed an eight person working group who have come together three times in the past six months and made key selections for building and fencing materials and colours, and landscape design and screening vegetation. Our commitments to the working group, and decisions we have collaborated on, remain unchanged. - A new barrier will be installed along Hog Bay Road to improve road safety outcomes and provide separation from the new facility. - Island freight companies were consulted and received our commitment they will still be able to continue using some of the site as an informal parking area both during and after construction of the new facility. - While our water storage site at the corner of Hog Bay and Charing Cross Roads is reflected in local planning guides, the area shown is larger than the land we own. An expansion on this site is not feasible as it would require land acquisition and native vegetation clearance, be closer to the nearest residence, and have higher bushfire and environmental risks. - A combination of overhead and underground powerlines to the new desalination plant were shown in the Development Application and visual renderings. Until last week, we had not received any feedback on this topic. If you would like to share your thoughts on the 150-metre extension of the existing overhead powerline on William Walkers Way, email kinewdesal@sawater.com.au by 3 May 2022. We will consider feedback received and assess the feasibility of any alternate approaches. - The new facility will meet current projected water demand. Amanda Lewry, general manager of Sustainable Infrastructure, SA Water, Adelaide

