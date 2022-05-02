news, local-news,

A prescribed burn is planned for Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park, south of Murray Lagoon in the MacGillivray area, on Kangaroo Island, on Monday, May 2, weather conditions permitting. The burn will commence at 12pm and is expected to be complete by 6pm. It will affect about 30.9 hectares within the park. The objective of the burn is to undertake an unbounded edge burn to provide a low-fuel area for future prescribed burning operations in Cape Gantheaume CP. A significant smoke column is to be expected during the burn which is normal for fires in Coastal Mallee and smoke may be visible over the following weeks. Lake Ada fire access track and Emmets fire access Track will be closed with no public access during the burn. Smoke may be seen from Schaefer Rd, Seagers Rd and South Coast Road in the days following the operation. Some smoke and fire activity may be observed on the day and following the burn, which will be patrolled until it is safe. The burn will be carried out by NPWS. Local CFS Volunteers have been invited to attend. A crew will remain on site until it is safe to leave. NPWS conducts a statewide program of prescribed burns to reduce the spread and intensity of bushfires, protect communities and enhance biodiversity. Prescribed burning is just one tool used to reduce fuel loads across strategic areas of public and private land. Prescribed burns will only be carried out when it is deemed safe to do so and may be cancelled at short notice if conditions change. For the most up-to-date information on prescribed burns follow @SAENVIRWATER on Twitter. A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/1b356451-d9ba-4ea9-a57c-0828f86a952c.jpg/r3_0_1192_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg