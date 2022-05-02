sport, local-sport,

Round 2 of the 2022 Kangaroo Island Football League competition saw the two A Grade premiership fancies, Wisanger and Western Districts, establishing their credentials with thumping wins over Kingscote and Parndana, respectively. COLTS: Kingscote colts have easily accounted for a young Wisanger side, with amazing accuracy. At half time Kingscote had kicked 17.3, which is a credit to them. Hunter Hurst had a great day out and finished with seven for the day, with Koby Henderson chipping in with four. Great trying by the young Panther side, but with a lack of big lads it was always going to be a tough ask. At Gosse, Parndana held Western Districts at arm's length all day and managed to get over the line by 20 points. It was an entertaining game from start to finish, with both defences doing a great job. Molly Watters, Massimo Lovison and Toby Nolan combined well all day. Molly Watters showed she can be just as tough as the boys, recovering after a big hip and shoulder from Parndana's big ruckmen, Kaea Mauheni-Edwards. Mauheni-Edwards played a great game giving his runners first use of the ball, which Colton Trethewey and Eli Kuchel made the most of. A great game to watch. RESERVES: At Kingscote, a short Wisanger side were no match for a near full strength Kingscote. Wisanger had no answers for Kingscote's experienced forward line of Walden (six goals) and Henderson (four goals), while the midfield of the Florance father-son duo, Johnson and co. ran rings around the Panther cubs. Kingscote big winners by 92 points. It was a similar story at Gosse, with the home side coming away with a 70-point win. It could have been so much worse for a shortened Parndana side, if not for Western Districts kicking for goal. Wonks kicked 2.8 in the first quarter, Scott Hammat having an almost day up forward with six behinds. Riley Boyle also a good running target, but kicking much straighter, ending with five goals in a near B.O.G. performance. Riggs and Laver setting up a lot of forward plays for Wonks, while for Parndana not much to speak of. Rob Kelly took a few nice marks; Sam Bowden kicked the Roosters only goal in the third quarter and tried hard all day. However, it was Wonks Day, as they start the season in contrast to last year, with a 2-0 start. A GRADE: The two games on Saturday were incredibly one sided. Wisanger look to be as fit and pressure orientated as last year, as they look to build on their premiership success. Wisangers midfield the main difference, but Kingscote had no answers around the ground. Wisanger winners by 109 points. It was a similar story at Gosse, with last year's grand finalists also running out 109-point winners. The writing was on the wall early, Hedges and Coulson (four goals each) marking everything that came their way. Any foray forward by Parndana seemed to be stopped by Barrett or T. Boyle. Wonks midfield also outworking their opponents. Cross (four goals), Weatherspoon and Larcombe dominating. Crabb snuck forward to kick a couple in the second, but also provided some mirth with some attempts at torpedos. The third was where Wonks really put their foot on the rednecks, some of the football being played was superb. The only negative was some of the kicking for goal, the home side kicking 6.7 for the quarter and keeping Parndana scoreless. Parndana kicked the first of the last, and their faithful were hoping they might keep the margin under triple figures. It wasn't to be, Wonks piling on the hurt with another four goals setting up an early top of the table clash against Wisanger next week. - Ball Magnet

Kangaroo Island Football League premiership fancies establish credentials: PHOTOS