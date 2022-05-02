Kangaroo Island netball Round 2: PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

B grade: Western Districts verses Parndana On a beautiful autumnal day, B grade players all worked hard across the court. Raging 'rona enabled Wonks to scrape together a mixed bag of players, many playing two games for the day. Keen Kelly and energetic Evie combined well in goals time. Parndana's defence of persevering Pa and newly wedded jumping Jordy making sure the scores were close at the end of the first quarter. The Mcmulkin sisters using mental telepathy linking Parndana's defence and attack through the centre court play. Ravishing Rory and Shayla battled it out as young and fit centre players. Courageous Camilla, eager Ella along with legendary Lauren turned over lots of the ball with a halftime score being 21 Western Districts 13 to Parndana. Second half saw Parndana's combination of reliable Rachelle feeding strong passes into the fabulous Fi saw Parndana gain many goals in the third quarter, with the score being 25 WD to 26P. Opportunistic Olivia picking up many loose balls on the attacking wing allowing Wonks to move their score ahead. Amazing Abbey came on in the last quarter to give marvellous Meika's legs a rest. Cozy Carmen kept the bench warm in case of injury. Brilliant Bev and talented Tracey overseeing a marvellous match. Final score WD 40 goals and Parndana 30 goals. C1 Grade: Western Districts vs Parndana Western Districts started strong, but ended up a very even 10 all at quarter time. Mardi shootong well all game even shooting a great goal as she was falling off balance. Parndana up by 3 at half time. Carmen and Kelly working well together in the ring for WD. Third quarter not as clean. Danielle and Hayley both had good consistent games for Parndana. Western Districts up at three-quarter time by four goals. Another close quarter in the last quarter with a few positional changes. WD ended up winning 39 to 37. A great game to watch. - Bev Nolan U9: Western Districts vs Parndana The second game of the season was cold and windy, but that didn't dampen the spirit of both teams. Pardana was very strong, scoring 4 goals in the first quarter by Aria Vogt and Annabelle Stanton. Auban Rowsell scored Western Districts first goal in the second quarter, and Alex Couchman getting the other in the final quarter. Western Districts defence gained momentum and kept Parndana scoreless in the third quarter, but Parndana was too good in the end, winning 8 goals to 2. Excellent game from both teams, with smiles all round at the end. - Rebecca Guidera

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/96c8055d-b0f5-4b62-8d5c-61897507d68a.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island netball Round 2: PHOTOS