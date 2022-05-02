Murals by Ella Simpson pop up around Kangaroo Island

news, local-news, murals, art, kangaroo island, street art, news

Mural artist Ella Simpson is in the middle of series of murals at the Kingscote campus of Kangaroo Island Community Education. The former Kangaroo Island resident now has her mural business called Ink and Ruby Studios based in Adelaide, where she lives with her partner, young daughter and son. She was contacted by the Kingscote school well-being officer Bec Vogt about creating the murals on the school change rooms. Later in the year she plans to come back and complete a third piece on the side wall, which will features a pelican in flight. Another of her school murals features popular local fish - a pair of snook and a snapper. "My inspiration for the works are around a connection to place, and the uniqueness that growing up on KI offers," Ella said. "Memories of lazy afternoons at the Kingscote jetty with my brother, memories of the orchids in the bush, and memories of pelicans flying above the school at lunch time." Ella grew up on KI before leaving for university after high school. "My mum and brother and sister-in-law are still here, as well as my beautiful little niece," she said. "Since having kids, we come back to KI more often, so they can experience the magic of KI with their grandma, auntie, uncle and cousin. And of course, much more regularly lately, to paint all these murals! Which has been an absolute joy." Ella did the fabulous mural at the Kangaroo vet clinic, owned by her sister-in-law, and recently completed another mural in the main street of Parndana. The Parndana mural is part of the KI Town Centre's Project by the Kangaroo Island Council. It features crimson rosellas and KI yakka trees. She also now has about two dozen murals in and around Adelaide, created under the Ink and Ruby Studio's banner. "My favourite works are my most recent mural in the city, the woman holding the bouquet of flowers, which if you look closely are all vegetables and herbs," Ella said. "I have wanted to paint that wall for many years now, and I love how the bright colours completely change the feel of the dingy laneway. "My other favourite is the large red dahlia flower in the city. Once again it has transformed a pretty ordinary laneway, this one is residential, into something special." You can check out more of Ella's work at her website: https://www.inkandrubystudios.com/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/ecb269f5-8870-461f-a543-96cf835c2040.jpg/r0_519_4032_2797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg