Pat Brooksby from the Parndana Soldier Settler Museum gave this speech at the 2022 Anzac Day Parndana ceremony. Photographer Guille Riomonte captured the images above. Each year we repeat those words and in our heads we think of all who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, but in our hearts are our special friends, neighbours, team mates and close family members. Today is a chance to talk about the men and women of western KI who have served and in particular those we know as the "Soldier Settlers". Our museum says there were 174 settlers and their families but in reality, it involved more, as neighbours, administrators, the headmaster, and mechanics were all involved. One neighbour, Maury Burgess from Snug Cove was captured in Singapore and a POW in Changi but so were settlers Alan Smith and Ivan Beckwith, who both married nurses. What determination for those men who were nursed back to health to then come to KI to tackle farms developed from scrubland. Here we also see the role of the women, as inside the museum we have record of 23 women who served officially in the forces and many others were in the land army or munitions factories. Those who were teenagers during the war often drove the trucks or stooked hay to keep the farms going when their brothers enlisted. But back to those settler men. During the war, the government planned how to help them return to civilian life. There were various schemes, but the War Service Land Settlement Scheme offered farms to those who had served for six months or more and had some experience on the land. The SA govt set up the scheme and thousands were eligible to apply. Only about 700 across the state got in, and about quarter of those ended up on KI. Most of the central plateau of KI was Crown land so it was to be cleared to create the farms with the addition of superphosphate and trace elements. Most applicants hoped for land down the South East but they scored remote KI. Some had never even heard of it! The scheme rolled on slowly and some were in their 50s by the time they got a block, not a good age for starting a farm with a large debt, as each had to pay back the cost of developing the farm. The scheme began here in 1948 when the first families arrived and the dozers began clearing. The first were largely army men but over the time they came from each section of the services. Ross Mellett had been in Z force which staged daring raids and Bruce Ross in M force, the equivalent for paratroopers in the Pacific, and, despite both being sworn to lifetime of secrecy, they managed to have a drink or two and swap experiences. There is a myth that to be a settler they had to be 'Returned,' that is have served outside Australia. Many did, but for all sorts of reasons not all left Australia. One bloke got wounded on a training exercise and was hospitalised when his battalion shipped out. Others enlisted later and were sent north to defend Darwin. Air Force fellows were stationed at Fenton and Long Strip in the north, they flew missions across the Pacific but never set foot outside the country. Those who were shipped out found themselves in exotic places like Egypt in 1941, on the way to fight in Palestine. They finally returned to Australia in 1944 to disembark in Brisbane only to immediately sent to New Guinea as the Japanese advanced south. Neighbour Bill Kelly enlisted and in northern Africa his field ambulance unit was captured by the Germans. Like any resourceful KI farmer would, he planned an escape and rowed a dinghy towards Tobruk, but was recaptured and sent to an Italian prison. His story and that of Distinguished Flying Cross awardee Dean Stanton are told in their autobiographies, which we have inside the museum. Several of the settlers have also written about their lives. Take a quick look today and come back again when you have time to spend reading them. Settlers came from each of the forces and sometimes got a role that suited their skills and sometimes they were thrown onto a dozer, dam sinking or seeding. One who trained as a pilot did a bit of low flying down the main street of Wagga Wagga and was then reassigned as a mechanic - he was known for low flying around in a Ford Freighter ute. The Navy boys were often a bit younger than the others as they could enlist at 17 and Ken McWhinnie was in dress uniform on the deck of the Diamantina when the Japanese navy signed the Pacific treaty on board. Others lied about their age to get in. Some put it up and others down to enlist. Wallace Sandeman had already served in WW1 for Britain and then immigrated to Australia, so he altered his birth date to enlist in WW2. We are gradually building folders of their stories at the museum, each family has a page, each woman who served. The Vietnam boys are all there and of course the walls outside and the RSL honour roll inside record their service. Quite a few were in North Africa at legendary places like El-Alamein and Tobruk. At least a dozen Rats of Tobruk met annually for many years and took pride in that massive achievement to hold the indefensible against the Germans under Rommel. If you have been lucky enough to listen to one or two of those old fellows talk about their experiences, please pass on the stories or else they will disappear. War in some ways, like in Ukraine, is a world away and yet the Vivonne jetty was blown up to discourage a Japanese landing and (there are) articles about mines laid in Backstairs Passage. There was no counselling for the fellows after discharge and many bore the scars of their experiences, and so did their families. Most did not forget the war, but they did get on with making a new life here. As the families moved from the Soldier Settlers' camp to their farms, they went into brand new spacious farm houses. Drop in to look at models of the camp hut and farmhouse inside the museum. Model maker Shirley Ross has done an outstanding job. Check out the Anzac display by the TV, and the stunning quilt donated by a Rotary Club as you pass through. Those farmhouses raised hordes of kids and by the time of the Vietnam war more than the average had enlisted or been conscripted. Since then, third generation kids from Western KI have served in the forces and been in overseas conflicts. Here we pause for the pain of the loss of Jamie Larcombe. So how will each of you remember them? What can each of us do to keep passing on the stories? Today we are lucky enough to still have representatives from those days. Des and Rita from WW2 and Dudley taking the salute today at the march in Kingscote. The Bruce family proudly wear the Light Horse uniform and attend our services. Others, now in their 70s, who served in Vietnam stand in our crowd here along with younger ones who have also given a slice of their life to the Australian Forces. And each of us has others who are not here today that we remember with love and gratitude. We can start by saying thank-you to those who served, by learning about them, and by continuing to build and rebuild this western half of KI. Despite what each had been through fighting for Australia, they created great communities and it's up to us to continue their spirit because that's how we can honour and remember them. Pat Brooksby, April 25, 2022

