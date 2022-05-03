Kangaroo Island receives funds for disaster preparedness

news, local-news,

The KI Council and Kingscote Football Club are set to receive federal funds to minimise the impact of large scale natural disasters like floods, bushfires and cyclones. The council will utilise $290,000 in funding to develop a whole-of-island action plan for natural disaster. The Kingscote Football Club will get just under $100,000 to upgrade its emergency relief centre and last resort refuge. Senator for South Australia Andrew McLachlan CSC said increased frequency and intensity of weather events due to climate change made the funding crucial. The council's Natural Disaster Risk Mitigation Project will develop an action plan to provide the council and partner agencies with a unified and coordinated plan of work activities and investment opportunities to better prepare the local community for natural disasters and, in turn, speed up the recovery effort. The Kingscote oval project meanwhile will refurbish and renew the quality, safety and standard of facilities available to the community and emergency services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/aefda2b2-0f3e-4196-a91e-6995c8d0b41f.jpg/r0_546_4000_2806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg