news, local-news, environment, desalination, climate change, kangaroo island, news

SA Water says it has followed procedures for the siting of its desalination plant expansion at Penneshaw. A spokesperson said SA Water conducted more than 20 community, industry, association and council engagement sessions around the new facility and supporting reticulation networks. The consultation began June 2020, when plans for KI's new desalination plant were brought forward in response to the summer's bushfires and water security challenges. The State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP) released the desalination plant's Development Application for public exhibition in September and October 2021, supported by advertising. "In their formal role as a referral agency for the application, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport considered all relevant road and maritime safety matters, and provided comments that have formed conditions of the approval that must be met, including ongoing design collaboration, traffic management planning, installation of permanent safety barriers and space to allow future road upgrades," the spokesperson said. "The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) also exercised its role as regulator and referral agency, and shaped conditions around construction and operational monitoring of the seawater intake and outfall to maintain the existing marine environment, and acoustic treatments and monitoring that will ensure the facility complies with regulations. "It is important to note the existing desalination plant's sea water intake and outfall have been proven to be operating successfully for more than 20 years without negative impact on the marine environment. "A total of 15 submissions were also made by members of the community - with some presenting in-person at SCAP's detailed hearing - and were assessed and considered before SCAP's planning assessment experts recommended the application be granted approval. "In response to referral agency and community stakeholder feedback, we amended the facility's design and positioning within the site, and convened an informal local working group to help make further decisions around landscaping and visual amenity. "Our commitment to understanding and responding to community priorities continues, with a new opportunity provided over the past two weeks for the community to provide feedback on the desalination plant's electricity connection." Concerned residents including Wes Newman say concerns listed in submissions to SCAP and SA Water had not been addressed. "SA Water has not taken into consideration the noise impact by constructing the plant on top of the hill. The decibels they are quoting have not been substantiated," he said. Other concerns were traffic safety, impact on the adjacent cemetery, while SA Water had failed to provide details on renewable energy plans or outflow of saline water. He also alleges SA Water did not fully explore acquiring a parcel of land closer to the existing plant. Click here to read about residents' site meeting

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/557584a8-7208-4b70-aaa3-59f9507d6333.JPG/r10_196_3991_2445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg