Vickie Chapman cleared of Smith Bay conflict by ombudsman

news, local-news,

Former SA planning minister and Member for Bragg, Vickie Chapman has been cleared any conflict of interest in her decision to deny approval for the Smith Bay seaport. The allegation was that her decision on Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers' proposal was swayed because she has timber plantations near her Western River property. In November 2021, Ms Chapman stepped aside as attorney-general and minister for planning and local government until the ombudsman report on the Smith Bay decision was received. At the time, she maintained she made the right decision in respect of the KI seaport proposal and that I had no conflict of interest, actual or perceived. See: Vickie Chapman steps down pending ombudsman report The ombudsman this week released his findings that found no conflict of interest, no breach of ministerial conduct and no maladministration, she said. "I welcome the ombudsman's report and I thank he and his office for their thorough and independent investigation," Ms Chapman said. "I am particularly pleased that hard working public servants have been cleared as public officers. "The finding that no contract even existed in respect of forestry interests close to my KI property, highlights why the select committee was deservedly described as a 'kangaroo court'. "I call on the new parliament to take heed of the scolding given, and recommended terms and processes for referrals by future select committees."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/e9d710b4-2165-4ace-b870-db8f479a6b12.jpg/r15_305_4282_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg