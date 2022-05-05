news, local-news, food, kangaroo island, news, rolled ice-cream, food van

Kangaroo Island's popular rolled ice-cream van has been taken over by a local family, after the previous owners decided to retire. Christine Edwards and Michael Bell took over the business at the beginning of April and have been setting up at the Kingscote town wharf and also at the Western Districts sports club. Christine said for now they are keep the menu of baked potatoes and nachos, as well as of course the rolled ice cream, but they might change it in months to come. "We're going to run with how we've got it for now but after we'll see after winter," she said. Michael was born and raised on the family and his parents, Gary and Rosie, set up the Lavender Farm at Emu Bay. Christine moved to Parndana from New Zealand about 10 years ago, a few year after her brother Huggie and his family moved here to work at the now closed timber mill. The couple recently moved to Stokes Bay with the kids - baby Graham, Secret, Kellesha and Lorenzo. Being based on that end of the Island means they will show up for events and happenings on the western end. They are also available to work functions, such as birthdays and weddings. For now they plan to continue the previous roster of setting up the Kingscote town wharf from Thursday to Sunday, including the farmers' market. Previous owners Jodi Scarr and her husband Andrew set up the rolled ice-cream van after moving back to KI in July 2020. They are now going to enjoy their retirement but plan to stick around the Island. Jodi and Andrew have stuck around to help Christine and Michael settle into the new business, for which they are most grateful. See our original story: Jodi Scarr brings rolled ice-cream to her old Kangaroo Island home

