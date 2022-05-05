news, local-news, art, artist, sikh, punjab, india, kangaroo island, news

Colourful and flamboyant artist Sukhpreet Singh visited Kangaroo Island during his current Australian tour. He's visited 29 countries in his life promoting the benefits of art and arrived on the Island this week, fresh from his tour of the East Coast. He jokes that his bright green-and-yellow Kurta-Pajama clothing is suitable for Australia because he blended in with the bushland. It also was a hit in Woolgoolga banana farming communities, where he looked like the "walking banana". Sukhpreet is from the Indian state of Punjab, between Delhi and Kashmir, born in 1969 in the city of Ludhiana. This is also the homeland of his KI host Mintu Brar, owner of the Kangaroo Island Seaside Inn. Mintu took him around the Island including Remarkable Rocks, which were no doubt would inspire many new art works. Sukhpreet creates realistic oil paintings on canvas, often of real, hard-working people living a simple and natural life. "The sea, the rocks, the nature, the jungle around me is my inspiration," he said. He has been painting street life and country life for more than 50 years now. He also does historic works featuring landmarks of the Sikh world in the Punjab. While visiting Australia, the visiting artist was meeting with Sikh communities, encouraging the young members to explore their artistic talents, connect them with their culture and tradition. "The Sikhs are often very successful in business and life but they lack the art and the culture," he said. "Children need to be introduced to culture and to colour and then that can transfer to their daily life, their dreams and their spirituality. "I enjoy travelling all over the world to give my knowledge to your children." But he really feels most home walking on remote Himalayan mountain track. "Hiking, that is my passion," Sukhpreet said. "When you 20,000 feet high with that aerial view, that is my addiction." And while he is proud that he has never owned a mobile phone, preferring to live in reality, you can follow Sukhpreet on his Facebook page: Sukhpreet Singh Artist

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/ff989b2f-41bb-4463-a364-75143e4f189b.JPG/r158_768_3432_2618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg