The Kingscote Football Club is in the midst of range of the improvements at the oval. Improvements that will not only improve the amenity of the clubroom venue for members but also whole Kangaroo Island community in times of disaster and celebration. The club last year obtained two grants for stage one of repairs to the clubrooms, which were used as a last resort refuge and emergency relief centre during the 2020 bushfires. And just last week, it was announced the club obtained a grant from the Preparing Australian Communities Program of $99,542. See: KI, club receives funds for disaster preparedness It should be noted, the council is responsible for the adjacent pavilion building, that includes the club change rooms that are badly need of repair, and the basketball court/exhibition space. A committee is in the process of conducting a feasibility study and drafting plans to replace the current pavilion. More on that later. Club president Mark Virgo encouraged everyone to stop in for a beer during a football match or to contact one of the club members to check out the improvements. New club members, especially football and netball players of all ages, are most welcome. The clubrooms, which are available for hire for functions, also became the centre of relief efforts in early January after the western end of the Island was destroyed by fire. Already complete, stage one improvements were made possible by $52,774 from the AFL Community Relief Fund and $15,000 from the KI Mayoral bushfire fund. These have been used to renovate and extend the bathrooms in the clubrooms, including new vinyl flooring/walls, new separate men's urinals, new powder room/parents change room, new toilets, new partitions and an extra toilet in the women's bathroom. There has also been the removal of old flooring and installation of new carpet squares and hybrid flooring in the main club area and vinyl flooring in the bar and kitchen. The internal walls of clubrooms have been repainted. A separate grant was also obtained through the Powering Communities Program for $6200 to install a 12kW solar system. And now the club has an additional $99,542 to spend thanks to the federal emergency preparedness program grant. This will be used for stage two of the repairs to the clubroom, including the installation of a new plasterboard ceiling. A new external cool room and lean-to shelter will also be constructed, new drinks fridges and new air conditioners installed, new furniture, rewire and install new, LED down lights The club also recently obtained an Active Club grant through the department of Recreation and Sport for $3000 as a contribution of purchase of new club jerseys. The netball courts meanwhile have been resurfaced thanks to a Mayor Fund bushfire grant, that saw courts around KI improved. Funding Total $176,516 The club is in the process of planning for stage three of the of repairs, which includes the installation of new 25-metre light poles and LED lighting, which will allow 150-lux illumination and security dimming option and installation of new oval fencing. A steering committee has been established involving representatives from the Kingscote Football Club, KI Basketball Association, Kingscote Show Society, Kingscote Netball Club, Kingscote Cricket Club, and Kingscote Gymnastics Club. This committee is in the process of conducting a feasibility study and drafting plans to replace the current pavilion. It is proposed that this facility would include a new multi-function two court basketball stadium, unisex changerooms, catering facilities, sheltered under cover viewing area. There would also be a multi-purpose area, which could be used as a meeting/staging area during future major incidents.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d288b443-2a80-424c-8d3b-d203ad5e2519.JPG/r10_373_3991_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg