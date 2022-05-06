news, local-news, birdwatching, birds, birds australia, news, bushfire, climate chamge, kangaroo island

Kangaroo Island residents now have a pocket field guide as a resource to help them identify birds in their local area. The 'Kangaroo Island Bird Identification' booklet has been created as part of BirdLife Australia's KI Bushfire Recovery Project. Project officer Caroline Paterson said booklet would engage the community to help monitor the impacts of the Black Summer fires and encourage them to use the Birdata app to record valuable data. "We have included 104 of the 265 species recorded on KI, with a focus on raising awareness about the 17 subspecies that are only found here," Caroline said. "Some of our iconic or easily recognized birds are well documented. "But the population and distribution of many of our resident species is unknown, including those that are shy or cryptic in their behaviors." The booklet includes a selection of bush and wetland birds which occur on KI and may have been impacted by the 2019-20 wildfires. It's a tool to support the local community, landowners, and visitors to contribute to the monitoring of KI's bird populations to help track trends over time, Caroline said. "We have birds that have lost up to 80 per cent of their habitat and some are poor flyers that are unable to move far in the landscape," she said. "Most of the unburnt refuges in the fire scar are fragmented, so that the recovering vegetation may not provide the habitats or corridors some of these species need to disperse for many years to come." There are 100 pre-determined sites selected on public lands across Kangaroo Island, some of which are now loaded on the Birdata app for registered users to survey. Visit the website https://birdata.birdlife.org.au to get the app. Search for these "shared sites" with the prefix of KIBR (Kangaroo Island Bushfire Recovery). There are maps, access notes and land managers' advice to help you choose a survey. Then download the free app, register, and make your birding count. Feedback from the local community about the booklet has been overwhelmingly positive. All families with school age children will be provided with a copy, along with landholders, conservation workers and volunteer groups. Sarah Kemp from Smart Futures creative called it a "game changer" for Islanders to learn more about our bird species. You can download a copy of Kangaroo Island Bird Identification here, or email caroline.paterson@birdlife.org.au or download a copy from the website: https://birdlife.org.au/projects/bushfire-recovery/kangaroo-island-birds-bf The project was supported by the generosity of The Wood Foundation, the Australian Communities Foundation (Alf and Meg Steel, Melliodora and Worrowing sub-funds), the Community Impact Foundation (Dragonfly sub-fund), the Letcombe Foundation, and the SA National Parks and Wildlife Service (Government of South Australia). Printing of the booklet was made possible by the Landcare Led Bushfire Recovery project that has been supported by the federal government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/60aa5ba0-a905-4948-9856-a79fcac0c38e.JPEG/r0_1199_3024_2908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Kangaroo Island Bird Identification' booklet created by KI Bushfire Recovery Project of BirdLife Australia