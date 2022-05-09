Kangaroo Island netball Round 3: PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

11U WI Wisanger vs WD A winter's day at Panther Park. Western Districts were ready to go and out scored Wisanger in the first quarter. Wisanger warmed-up and started getting their groove-on by half-time. A great close game, each team fighting it out to the end. Western Districts scoring a couple of quick goals from turnovers to come away with the win. Score W1 7 WD 9. 11U W2 Wisanger vs WD A good fair match. Both teams were very even. Wisanger had some amazing shooting and both defended well and showed great sportsmanship. 15U Wisanger 43 def WD 26 Unexpected rain during warm up was not the best start for either team. Wisanger started strong with Lilly Harkness and Tahlia Florance connecting well. Western Districts made changes at the break which influenced the second and saw the game tied at the half. A tight tussle between Belle Morris (WD) and Gracie Kauppila in the third was good to watch with neither giving the other an inch. Wisanger kept the pressure on in the fourth and built a strong final outcome taking out the win. A Grade WD 36 def Wisanger 24 Even but scrappy first quarter with wet courts. WD edged in front keeping the lead at quarter time. Second quarter saw WD start well with Wisanger making a lot of silly errors, the last 5 mins saw W take advantage of their great defence work, but the tight defence of WD saw them hold the lead by two goals at half time. WD 15 to W 13. Third quarter was a great quarter by WD and they outplayed W in almost all positions with W defence still giving it their all. Last quarter WD again outplayed W. Both defences played well. - Shaisee Hamlyn A grade Dudley starting the game off strong with some good turnovers. But Parndana fighting back to be up by 6 at quarter time. Excellent defending from Dudley's Casey and Parndana's Louise and Emma. Awesome shooting from Parndana's goalies Kate and Janine barely missing second quarter. Parndana extending their lead to 13 at half time. Great tussle through the middle between Tam and Lauren. Rain saw a few scrappy plays by both teams with the ball and court becoming slippery, but Parndana managed to keep good control coming out 39 goal winners. B grade Fine weather greeted the players and both teams started strongly. Parndana were ahead at quarter time and stayed that way throughout the game. Parndana's strong on court defence saw Dudley struggling to move the ball down the court with frequent turn overs. Excellent work in goals by Takeda Mcmulkin and Kimberly Windsor in the centre for Parndana. Kellie Boughen in the centre and Danny Le Bruin in goals fought hard for Dudley. Parndana to strong on the day winning convincingly by 45. C Grade As we started the game it started to rain. In the first quarter Parndana started off by leading Dudley not far behind. Second quarter again Parndana started off strong. By half time the score was 26 to 9 Parndana's way. In the third quarter Abby Murray came off due to an injury she will go back on next quarter. It was thirteen degrees, and it was the last quarter. Parndana finished strong. Final score 44 to 19 Parndana's way. 13 and Under A tough start for Parndana only having 6 players on court for the whole game. First quarter very even play from both teams. Ava and Kailey shooting beautifully. Parndana just in the lead at the first break. Well done to Sierra, playing a ripper game through the middle and Cyrene defending beautifully for WD. Scores even at half time. Madi leading and passing well for WD. Manaia keeping a close eye on the P goalies and sticking to them tight. Lily defending extremely well for P, as did Chloe and Mia moving and passing beautifully. Well done for both teams today, but Parndana to strong in the end, coming out 14 goal winners. 11 and Under Parndana started off strong with the attacking end working well together. Dudley fought back, with their goalies shooting well and great intercepting by Marni (DU). Indi, Cordeleah and Georgia (P) working really hard in defence. Dudley had a strong quarter with some great goals by Airlie. Aahlia (P) had a couple of good deflects. Half time score 11-24 Dudley way. Injuries for Parndana brought them down to 6 players, Dudley girls working and passing well. Great win to Dudley girls. - Tracey Mills

