news, local-news,

It was Pink Day for all the Wisanger teams on Saturday and also the second time the Bark Hut Cup was awarded for the A Grade match between Wisanger and Western Districts. Pink Day is for cancer awareness and every KI club honours this and raises money by wearing pink and donating money. Parndana in the past have excelled themselves in pink particularly Robert Horjus in a pink ballerina skirt umpiring. It was also Mental Awareness Day and so all Wisanger players wore two-toned arm bands as well as pink socks and some coaches wore pink shirts. The Bark Hut Cup tradition continued with Western District and Wisanger players celebrating fighting the fires together on their property. More details: Wisanger to host inaugural Bark Hut Cup Western Districts won the cup in its second year and the colts enjoyed money donated to spend at the canteen. - Maggie P. It was a round of clean sweeps on Saturday, with Western Districts looking dominate at Wisanger, while Parndana got on the winners' board, with some good wins over Dudley United. A GRADE: In what may not be the first COVID affected match of the year, Parndana have accounted for a Dudley side missing payers for that reason. However, you can only beat who you are against on the field and Parndana did that by 12 goals. Gaining some of their own players back from COVID, Parndana looked to be on the ball early with Stanton on fire in the ruck and Trethewey making it look easy. Dudley kept battling away and had the scores close to level at quarter time. However, a shoulder injury to Wheaton lost Dudley some of its run and Parndana got on top as the game went on. N. Trethewey was a good target up forward (five goals) and Gaskin enjoyed his time back on the field (three goals). Dudley was well serviced by McLeay and the evergreen Willson (four goals), but will look forward to welcoming a few players back. A good win for Parndana to get their season back on track. The game at Shoal Bay was one supporters of both teams had been looking forward to. Not only looking to win the Bark Hut Cup, Wisanger had extra incentive, with club stalwart Jason Fryar playing his 250th for the club. Wonks kicked with the breeze and dominated the territory early but couldn't put it on the scoreboard. Coulson kicked the first of the game, before the home side responded with the next two to have the home side up and about. The game close to even at quarter time, with Wisanger on top of the centre. D. Cross playing a blinder for the home side, while Snowball was doing a good job on Wonks' J. Cross. Wet conditions back in the second, but it didn't stop Wisanger winning the clearances. However, they were breaking down going forward, with Barrett, Florance and Boyle on top in the backlines wonks slowly edged away. Crabb proved hard to stop, making some marks look easy, as well as running hard to contests. T. Boyle's pace stopped many a forward foray and Wonks upped the pressure with the margin just over four goals at half time. Poor disposals threatened to hurt both sides, but both defences did a top job. Wonks pressure was just that bit better, one goal caused by some brilliant forward line pressure and Wonks were threatening to blow the game open with four goals in a row. Wisanger battled away and were able to get a couple of goals in a row to make the margin just over four goals at the last break. Clifford kicked the first of the final quarter to give Wisanger a slight chance, but from then on it was all Wonks. Wonks worked hard going both ways and made Wisanger look slow as they started to kick away. Wonks kicked six in a row, to have the game sown up and winning eventually by 46 points winning the Bark Hut Cup for the first time and with it, premiership favouritism. RESERVES: Parndana have got their first win of the season, prevailing over Dudley United by 15 points in greasy conditions. Dudley had to call on a few old players to fill the numbers, but they performed quite well. However, Dudley had no answers to "Buzzy", who must have used his time in isolation well. The bigger players of Parndana all performed well using the ball much better than their opponents. Wurst and Kelly marked well in the conditions and Wintinna enjoyed his time in the reserves. For Dudley it was the young players who performed the best, with Hayden their best and Evans, Willson andGregor playing well. At Wisanger it was a tough day at the office for the young panther side as they couldn't get a handle in the greasy conditions. Wonks dominated the early territory and it was only the efforts of Berden, at full back, that kept Wisanger in it. The second quarter it was effectively game over as wonks kicked five goals to no score with the breeze. Laver set up Wonks out of the middle and if "Moe" Benney didn't mark it, it was Fogden out of the goal square doing the damage. B. Larcombe and Buick also dominated as the rain came on in the second half. D. Schofield tried hard for the home side, but Wonks had too many winners over the ground in an 84-point win. COLTS: Parndana played a good team game and brought the mercy rule into play, with a commanding win over Dudley United. Taking the momentum from last weeks win, Parndana used the ball well with each other and finished 11 goals up at half time. Best performers were Colton Trethewey and Kaea Mauheni Edwards. At Wisanger, Western Districts have got back on the winners list accounting for the home side by 80 points. It was an even start to the game, Timmy Turner had the ball on a string. TJ Warren had a good start to the game and it was a goal apiece halfway through the first quarter. From then on, the young Wonks side got slowly on top, despite the rain starting to fall in the second quarter. Nolan kicked some great goals and finished with eight for the game, but there were times he needed to reward his young runners for getting into great spots. This would help this side compete against the top teams. However, the defence was fantastic and kept Wisanger scoreless in the second half. Blaize Whale had a terrific game, Jackson Short provided some brilliant stopping tackles, and Massimo Lovison made the ball look dry at times. Wisanger did try hard all day and will fancy their chances this week at Penneshaw. - Ball Magnet

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d9e42f9e-3003-4fc7-9ebc-bc84573270ed.jpg/r0_24_2700_1550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jason Fryar celebrates 250th match, Wonks win second Bark Hut Cup in Kangaroo Island football