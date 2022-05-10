news, local-news,

Environment and Water Minister Susan Close had her visit to Kangaroo Island on the weekend cut short after coming down with COVID. The deputy premier was able to attend her Saturday meetings but by Sunday she had been diagnosed. This meant her planned tour of areas impacted on by plantation bluegum seedlings with the Landscape Board and environmental groups was called off. Also cancelled was her visit to Flinders Chase National Park with Department of Environment Water chief executive John Shutz to review the wilderness fire access trail issue. Ms Close was able to meet with Friends of Parks and EcoAction representatives on Saturday. Friends of Parks KI Western Districts spokesperson Bev Maxwell said issues raised included fire management in the national park and also marine parks. They also spoke about the new adopted Parks of Central and Western Kangaroo Island Management Plan. "It was a good discussion and we look forward to an ongoing relationship with the new minister," Ms Maxwell said. She said issues surrounding private development and also allowing honey bee hives in Flinders Chase National Park were raised with the minister. While she told them the incoming government does not have a policy of no private development in parks, she did say it was her priority to protect the national park estate. Friends of Parks continue to negotiate the placement of the proposed lodges by the Australian Walking Company in an effort to reduce impact on the visual amenity of the park, she said. The Parks of Central and Western Kangaroo Island Management Plan was recommended for adoption by the Parks and Wilderness Council at their meeting in early February. Submissions consisted of comments on either side of contentious debates including fire trail access in wilderness areas, as well as private development in parks.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/8cc218de-9ae5-4e36-b91c-11aa3d351c45.jpg/r8_0_3256_1835_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg