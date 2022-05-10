news, local-news, water, environment, desalination, kangaroo island, news, climate change

Penneshaw residents directly affected by the expansion of the SA Water desalination plant met with deputy premier Susan Close and local member Leon Bignell. Desal Drive resident Steve Hardy said the meeting with the water minister on Saturday, May 7 was very productive and the residents now propose forming a "joint working party" with SA Water. "They listened carefully to our concerns and we are grateful for them giving us their valuable time," Mr Hardy said. "We came away from the positive meeting knowing that we have been heard by the government. The affected residents are more hopeful of achieving a better result for the community as a result." See: Residents demand relocation of proposed desalination plant Mr Hardy said the residents present fully supported the objective of securing the island's water supply. However, the selected site for the plant building would deliver numerous negative impacts including: Mr Hardy said contrary to the assertions made by SA Water recently, affected residents told Ms Close that the organisation did "not do enough to raise awareness of the plant's impacts in relation to visibility and noise". Drop in sessions at locations along the pipeline route focussed heavily on the benefits of connecting to the reticulation line and not the plant itself, he said. At SA Water's public consultation sessions, available plans were described as no better than "30 per cent complete" draft plans, containing no measurements and distances, he said. Detailed information was not available until SA Water lodged its Development Application with the independent State Commission Assessment Panel in late September 2021. "The public were expected to locate the DA on the difficult-to-navigate SCAP website and read through approximately 1300 pages of reports to find the details of the project," he said. The public were given only one month to file any objections by October 29. So residents told Ms Close it was not surprising that only 15 representations were lodged. "SA Water lodged an amended DA prior to the SCAP hearing on February 9. However, they failed to notify residents of the change in siting, 60 metres to the south," he said. "Importantly, they also failed to notify the affected residents of the change to the seawater pump that delivers seawater to the plant. Instead of a quiet wet-well pump immersed in water, it will be a noisy, dry-well pump in air." Mr Hardy said the way forward was "residents working with SA Water on behalf of the wider community to reduce the impacts of visibility, noise and light pollution to avoid the possible outcome of a sprawling and unsightly industrial complex at the entry point to our beautiful island". Residents have called for a joint working party to be formed with affected residents and SA Water for this purpose. Dr David Mepham said Saturday's meeting was very productive and affected residents were appreciative of the quality time the deputy premier gave them to fully understand their concerns. Mr Bignell also said it was really good meeting. "We listened to their concerns and I will do everything I possibly can to ensure SA Water rectifies the problems with the desalination plant," he said.

