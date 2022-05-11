news, local-news, reconciliation, news

Junction is very proud and excited to announce it will partner with Kangaroo Island Football League's Reconciliation Round this year. Every year the KIFL holds Association matches against the Southern Football League (SFL), bringing together the "best of the best" from all five clubs across the Island in a senior and youth squad to play SFL's best teams. This year the opportunity emerged to pair this event with the Reconciliation game to culminate in what is going to be a fantastic day of unity, cultural knowledge sharing and of course, footy. It all takes place on Sunday, June 5 at the Dudley United Football Club in Penneshaw. The day will provide two very skilled games of football together with Reconciliation activities running across the day. There will be a Welcome to Country smoking ceremony performed by Mark Koolmatrie, bush tucker foods and childrens' activities. It will also be the launch of the League's Reconciliation guernsey sets for the senior KIFL team, sponsored by Junction and Youth Squad team sponsored by Headspace and Wellbeing SA. The guernsey designs were brought to life by Sharon Gaskin - a proud Noongar women from south-west of WA, who has made her home on Kangaroo Island. Sharon has contributed to the development of the league's Reconciliation rounds over several years together with Junction staff. The guernsey story brought to life by Sharon, tells the tale of the five unique clubs on the Island meeting together at each other's football grounds over the season to form one community.

Junction supports Reconciliation Round on Kangaroo Island