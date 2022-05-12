comment,

Letters to the editor from the May 12, 2022 edition of The Islander. Country Fire Service chief executive officer Mark Jones on March 23, 2021 attended a meeting at The Jamie Larcombe Memorial Hall, Parndana. A large number of concerned residents gathered to be informed of changes and improvements that could be expected from CFS and other relevant authorities following the catastrophic fires of the summer of 2019/20. A number of listening posts were conducted around the Island, post fires and the March 23 meeting was to address the concerns that locals had raised. In that meeting, Mark Jones promised that he was quite happy to return in 12 months to address a public meeting to outline the changes he would orchestrate, based on the various reports that were written in relation to the fires, and other matters raised re Bush Fire Prevention. In my view there are many outstanding issues within CFS that haven't had satisfactory resolution, which includes the standing down of Terry and Cheryl May. These fires occurred close to two and a half years ago when two people were killed, countless millions of dollars of damage incurred to many individuals and businesses and an unprecedented environmental disaster. The worst possible out come would to see a repeat performance in the future, and quite frankly this is my worst nightmare, and one I believe shared by many left trying to pick up the pieces. Time is up Mr Jones, we need some evidence that sufficient planning has occurred that can prevent a similar disaster. John Symons, Turkey Lane No amount of bleating by professional spin doctors obscures that siting the new desalination plant on a prominent gateway at Penneshaw, SA Water has overlooked community and freight company concerns over public safety, visual amenity, noise pollution, and Plan SA and KI Council urban design principles. There is an abundance of alternative sites. Enough with the victim blaming. J. Matheson, Antechamber Bay

Post-fire feedback needed on Kangaroo Island: Letters