Spirit of Kangaroo Island ferry repairs underway at Port Lincoln

SeaLink has advised that its "beloved" Spirit of Kangaroo Island ferry arrived safely in Port Lincoln and is now in dry dock. SeaLink SA general manager SJ Tilbury said urgent repairs that required "SPOKI" to be removed from service were well underway and the annual marine survey was also being conducted. The maintenance is taking place at the slipway at Australian Fishing Enterprises slipway in Port Lincoln. See: SeaLink starts annual KI ferry maintenance early "There's lots to do, but we are well on track for her to return as planned. We look forward to keeping you up to date on the progress," Ms Tilbury said. SPOKI is expected to be back in service by June. The other ferry, the Sealion 2000, will then go in for its maintenance from July 27 to August 23. Sealion 2000 remains in operation now, with extra early and late sailings scheduled. By carrying less fuel load on each sailing, SeaLink has also increased her tonnage capacity and create extra vehicle spaces. These extra spaces are being managed via a manual waitlist system. If you are looking to travel in May, SeaLink urges you to contact our Sales Centre on 13 13 01 to be added to the waitlist. "Passenger capacity is not an issue so if you are not planning on taking a car on the ferry, we do operate a morning and evening shuttle and coach connection service between KI and Adelaide," Ms Tilbury said. "We thank you for your patience and understanding during this situation. We will do the best we can to accommodate your travel needs." SeaLink was awarded the new Kangaroo Island ferry contract in December 2021, at which time it announced a $50 million investment in new larger drive-through ferries delivering a faster service and upgraded infrastructure. See: SeaLink secures KI ferry contract for next 25 years

