Heading to the polls? Check out where to vote on KI
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.
Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with the location:
This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.
But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.
Early voting on Kangaroo Island
Location: Kingscote Town Hall, 43 Dauncey St, Kingscote SA 5223
Opening hours:
Sat, May 14: 9am to 4pm
Mon, May 16 until Thu, May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm
Fri, May 20: 8.30am to 6pm
Sat, May 21: 8am to 6pm
Accessibility services/assisted wheelchair access
Voting on election day - May 21
Kangaroo Island Community Education (Kingscote Campus)
5 Centenary Ave, Kingscote
American River Community Hall
32 Ryberg Rd, American River
Parndana Community Health Centre
12 Jubilee Ave, Parndana
Kangaroo Island Community Education (Penneshaw Campus)
Howard Dr, Penneshaw
You can find all the KI polling places at by putting in your postcode: https://www.aec.gov.au/election/voting.htm#start
If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you.
Send it to stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com.au