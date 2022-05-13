Heading to the polls? Check out where to vote on KI

news, local-news,

The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21. Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with the location: This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered. But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early. Early voting on Kangaroo Island Location: Kingscote Town Hall, 43 Dauncey St, Kingscote SA 5223 Opening hours: Sat, May 14: 9am to 4pm Mon, May 16 until Thu, May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm Fri, May 20: 8.30am to 6pm Sat, May 21: 8am to 6pm Accessibility services/assisted wheelchair access Kangaroo Island Community Education (Kingscote Campus) 5 Centenary Ave, Kingscote American River Community Hall 32 Ryberg Rd, American River Parndana Community Health Centre 12 Jubilee Ave, Parndana Kangaroo Island Community Education (Penneshaw Campus) Howard Dr, Penneshaw You can find all the KI polling places at by putting in your postcode: https://www.aec.gov.au/election/voting.htm#start If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you. Send it to stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/f9ab5df7-64d6-4e33-9618-5a82f8a11029.jpg/r0_265_4032_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg