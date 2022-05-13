  1. Home
Heading to the polls? Check out where to vote on KI

Local News
KINGSCOTE VOTING: Voting in the state election at Kingscote in March. Photo: Stan Gorton
The pre-polls are open and we're gearing up to vote in the Federal Election on May 21.

Not sure where you can roll up to vote - we've got you covered with the location:

This is your chance to have a say in the government for the next four years - and it's compulsory if you're registered.

But don't worry, if you can't make it on the day there's plenty of chances to get in early.

Early voting on Kangaroo Island

Location: Kingscote Town Hall, 43 Dauncey St, Kingscote SA 5223

Opening hours:

Sat, May 14: 9am to 4pm

Mon, May 16 until Thu, May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm

Fri, May 20: 8.30am to 6pm

Sat, May 21: 8am to 6pm

Accessibility services/assisted wheelchair access

Voting on election day - May 21

Kangaroo Island Community Education (Kingscote Campus)

5 Centenary Ave, Kingscote

American River Community Hall

32 Ryberg Rd, American River

Parndana Community Health Centre

12 Jubilee Ave, Parndana

Kangaroo Island Community Education (Penneshaw Campus)

Howard Dr, Penneshaw

You can find all the KI polling places at by putting in your postcode: https://www.aec.gov.au/election/voting.htm#start

If you're heading out the polls and find a great picture (sausage sizzle, anybody), we'd love to hear from you.

Send it to stan.gorton@theislanderonline.com.au