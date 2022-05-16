Kangaroo Island netball Round 4: PHOTOS

sport, local-sport,

A Grade: Dudley 48, Wisanger 36 First half very even, both teams firing on all cylinders. Wisanger fighting hard for intercepts and precise in goals. Dudley matching the intensity to finish 4 goals up at half time. An evenly matched game saw Dudley come out on top by the final whistle. B Grade: Wisanger 44, Dudley 16 A hard fought game by both teams. Wisanger very strong in defence and accurate in goals. Dudley pushing hard to maintain possession, leaving nothing behind. Wisanger too strong coming out with a convincing win. C Grade: Dudley 43, Wisanger 32 Dudley led throughout the game. Great defence on both sides, a fun game to watch from the sideline. Wisanger fought back in the last quarter, but Dudley too strong in the end. C Grade: Wisanger 42, Parndana 23 A well fought game, great shooting by Wisanger. Parndana worked hard in defence, Eliza having a great game. Amazing game by Skye, Wisanger went away with a convincing win. Well played girls. 15&U: Parndana 23, Wisanger 23 Wisanger lead throughout the game, putting up a mighty effort with having most of their team filling up from younger grades. Parndana fought hard in the 3rd quarter, only being down by 1 point at three-quarter time. In the end both teams drew 23 a side. 11&U: Dudley 41, Wisanger 11 Sunny but windy conditions. All played well. The Dudley girls starting and finishing strong. Wisanger fought well in defence. Dudley shooting very well. 9&U: Wisanger 5, Dudley 3 Under sunny blue skies, the teams played a tightly defensive game. Lots of enthusiasm from the players and supporters. A well fought battle! - Tam Bailey A Grade: Western Districts 51, Kingscote 52 The rain had disappeared making it pleasant weather for a great game of netball. Both sides off to a good start with excellent shooting from both teams. By the fourth quarter Kingscote were up by 6 goals. WD fought hard to get it back to one goal the difference. In the end Kingscote won 52-51. - Ella Johnson

Kangaroo Island netball Round 4: PHOTOS