Another round down, with a clean sweep at Gosse for Round 4 of the 2022 Kangaroo Island Football League season. However, to the chagrin of the locals, it was Kingscote doing the sweeping. It was a mixed bag at Penneshaw, with Dudley winning the colts and Reserves. Wisanger got back on the winners list in the A grade with a comprehensive win over Dudley. A Grade: Wisanger are back on the winners list, comprehensively defeating Dudley United by 65 points. Wisanger looked on-form early, Cross continuing on his good form for the year and Sampson was everywhere early. The Wisanger forward line feasted on the amount of ball entering their forward 50. Snowball (5 goals), Clifford (4), Lockett (3) and Shurven (3) were the main beneficiaries of the territory dominance. Dudley tried their hardest and were well led by McLeay and Wiech but Wisanger were too good on the day. Wonks were missing a few players, but still had a handy side on the field. Kingscote looking for a better result than from their last start (109-point loss to Wisanger), fielding an also handy side. It was a tough start, with both sides adjusting to the conditions, a strong wind favouring the southern pocket. Wonks had an early lead, before Kingscote bagged a couple of goals, through Green, to hit the front for the first time. A ripper of a goal from the boundary by Florance had the scores level, before Kingscote were able to open up a handy lead. Grimes and Roesler doing a great job in defence for Kingscote as the game slowly worked in their favour. A six goals to 2 term had Kingscote with a 21-point lead at half time, as tempers flared as teams went off. Being the good side they are, wonks will never die without trying & they were slowly able to work their way back into the game. Weatherspoon and Hedges getting on top of their opponents, Florance kicking another couple, as Wonks managed to wrangle their way in front once again. This was the final hurrah for Wonks, Kingscote with six goals in a row, either side of the last break, to open up a match-winning lead. Puckridge capped off a good game with two goals in this period, including the sealer. Wonks with a couple late to make the final margin three goals. A good win to Kingscote to ensure they stay in touch with the top two. Wonks looking forward to a bye, hopefully for them getting back a few sore players. Reserves: The score may reflect that if Dudley had kicked straight the margin may have been more than 20 points, but Wisanger put in a valiant effort at Penneshaw. The game was lost in the midfield, in a game played in difficult conditions. Willson, Nolan and Jones performed well in the conditions, while Wisanger were well led by veteran, Ebsuary while Schofield with his pace and Berden on the full back line playing terrific games too. Special mentions to the Pressley family playing their first senior game together, a special milestone that will never be forgotten. At Gosse, Kingscote have got over the line in a thrilling game against Western Districts. Conditions didn't make for spectator pleasing football, but the game was super competitive throughout. Wonks' first half was their worst for the year, turnovers going forward threatened to derail their game but fortunately their defensive line of Howard, Riggs and Kerry were able to outmatch their opponents. Kingscote's midfield of Johnson, Florance and Guttilla provided plenty of run and frustrated their Saints' opponents. Wonks got their game going in the third quarter, with a couple of goals to Griffin making the scores level at three quarter time. Wonks had their chances in the last, but were well held by Dujmovic and co in defence. Sheridan kicked, what turned out to be the winner, halfway through the last. Kingscote managing to hold out until the final siren and record a seven-point win to remain on top of the ladder. Colts: It was a nail-biter at Penneshaw, with the home side just getting over the line by five points. Going on this game it will be a tight battle for the fourth spot, as these two will, most likely, be fighting for that spot later in the year. Against the top three these two teams are just lacking a few bigger lads, but against each other they match up quite well. This time, Timmy Turner and Tait Florance had a good battle against each other with the younger runners of Wisanger, in Tom Bott and TJ Warren having good games. For Dudley Simon Pressley and Ryan Edgel played good games to help Dudley to their first win of the season. At Gosse, Kingscote have held Western Districts at arm's length and ended up winning by 19 points in what was an entertaining colt's game. With a wind that was fairly strong, but perhaps favouring the southern end the young Wonks side weren't able to make the most of their opportunities early on. Cain Florance had his usual output, while Xavier Wadsworth played a blinder for his side. Rory Baker played a near BOG performance, keeping his team in it with some brilliant defence. The margin at half time was three goals and it stayed around that margin the rest of the game. Wonks weren't able to get any closer than 11 points in the second half, as Kingscote had all the answers. James Mitchell did a top job on leading goalkicker, Toby Nolan, in what was a key role for his team. Kingscote remain undefeated, but wonks will take heart from the fact they were able to match Kingscote and will gain a couple of key pillars from sickness for the next time they meet. - Ball Magnet

