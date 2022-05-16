news, local-news,

Thoroughbred trainer David Huxtable from Empress Park Stud on Kangaroo Island has seen success on the mainland. David and his team located at Wisanger on KI made a big decision to shift their focus from breeding racehorses to racing racehorses about 12 months ago. That decision is now starting to show great returns with the mare Exalted Ruth saluting the judge at Strathalbyn over the weekend. David has enjoyed success many times as a trainer over in the big smoke before, including sojourns to Melbourne chasing big winners. However with the acquisition of Volia Ici, an impeccably bred stallion and multiple Group 1 winner, the family business decided to concentrate on breeding about five years ago. The fruits of those past five years are just starting to hit the training tracks. So now the focus has switched from breeding to training. A couple of happy owners got to enjoy the thrills of David's training expertise as he put the polish on a Ken and Helen Smith owned mare in the Vinidex Handicap at Strathalbyn on Sunday, May 15. The Smith family have been big breeders and owners throughout the state over the past 30 plus years. Helen, who has lived close by to Strathalbyn for many years, was thrilled with the win of Exalted Ruth, which bought a tear to her eye. David celebrated in the mounting yard directly after the victory. "I am very much enjoying the training and racing side of the Empress Park Operations since the switch and producing a winner for such an iconic Racing SA family was very pleasing," he said. "I can see some exceptional young horses coming through our stable now and into the near future that we have bred and I am looking forward to sharing the exciting journey with a number of new Empress Park owners." The Daish Irrigation Strathalbyn Family Race Day meeting was attended by a good Sunday crowd. Other results included a David Jolly winner Valaroc, who was almost chased down by a 151/1 longshot and a Gareth Lynch winner Bon Pegasus, who survived a lively protest in the last.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/f5bbaea5-d738-4067-b587-a296bc52a59a.jpg/r0_18_2294_1314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island trainer David Huxtable makes good on the mainland