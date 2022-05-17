news, local-news,

The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board is reaching out to the local community with messages regarding carbon farming. There is a lot to know about carbon if you're a land manager, but understanding the difference between these three basic concepts will be a good start. This is about continuing, building on and adopting farming practices to increase the amount of carbon captured across your property. Increasing carbon in your soil improves soil health which is good for productivity and good for the environment. Building soil carbon is not a new idea, it is a core principle in a range of other land management practices aimed at increasing productivity, while improving your land for future generations. You don't need to generate or sell carbon credits for carbon farming to be profitable. On farm carbon management is profitable as a discrete activity through improvements to natural capital, increased productivity, improved soil nutrient retention, reduced inputs and better drought resistance. Carbon-neutral farming involves strong on farm carbon management, with an intentional monitoring component aimed at providing evidence to demonstrate that your farm runs as a carbon-neutral industry. Jigsaw farms in Victoria is a great applied example of what this looks like. As in on farm carbon management, land management practices can be used to increase the amount of carbon stored in soil and vegetation (sequestration) or to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (abatement). Get sequestration and abatement practices working and you are on track to a carbon-neutral farm. Carbon sequestration for landholders is the process of removing carbon from the atmosphere and capturing it in the soil or trees. Sequestration projects include: Emissions reduction projects include: A carbon-neutral farm reaps productivity and environmental benefits, as well as the profit that accrues when consumers preference products from carbon-neutral suppliers. Demonstrating carbon-neutrality is a complex, yet achievable beast. The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board and PIRSA are good first contacts to find out more. Each farm with a carbon neutral balance sheet also helps to reduce the climate impact of farming more generally and help meet greenhouse gas reduction targets. It is critical to know that you can deliver great on farm carbon management and be a carbon neutral farmer, without participating in the carbon market. Depending on your enterprise, you may be in a position to run a project that generates Australian carbon credit units (ACCUs or carbon credits) by following specific carbon farming methodologies that reduce emissions or store carbon. Each carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas emissions stored or avoided. You can sell carbon credits but keep in mind that sold carbon credits can't be counted in your farm's carbon-neutrality balance sheet. For information about participating in the carbon market make your first stop the federal government's Clean Energy Regulator, an independent statutory authority responsible for administering legislation to reduce carbon emissions and increase the use of clean energy. Staff within the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board and local PIRSA office are here to help navigate this new space. Feel free to get in contact if you have specific questions or project ideas that you'd like to explore. The Limestone Coast Landscape Board Carbon Explainer video YouTube series includes animated videos about the carbon cycle, and carbon sequestration and emissions reduction, as well as videos featuring local farmers talking about the importance of soil and becoming a carbon-smart land manager. You can find the videos here: https://www.landscape.sa.gov.au/lc/land-and-farming/soil-management/carbon-explainer-video-series Information about carbon farming including benefits and opportunities, is available on the PIRSA website. The federal government's Clean Energy Regulator website at (http://www.cleanenergyregulator.gov.au/) is a good, independent source of information. The Clean Energy Regulator administers schemes legislated by the federal government for measuring, managing, reducing or offsetting Australia's carbon emissions. If you are interested to learn more, please contact Kangaroo Island Landscape Board on 8553 2476 or ki.landscapeboard@sa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/fb9ef42a-5f47-44ee-a9e8-a1f9dfab07a4.jpg/r10_756_3991_3005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Three simple concepts to understand carbon farming: Kangaroo Island Landscape Board