KI farmers are set to capitalise on great commodity prices with an excellent break to the season, at least on the western and central parts of the Island. AgKI chairman Jamie Heinrich said his sheep paddocks on Stokes Bay Road were looking good, after only a slightly later normal start. Similarly, lamb producer Rick Morris out west at Karatta said conditions were "perfect" with around 40mm falling at the start of the month, and more rain since. There was also plenty of clover early, which was important for his grazing operation, compared to last year's late start. Another big positive to report is good pregnancy scan numbers, after a couple of tough years since the fires, he said. He was looking at putting away his grain and hay feeding trailers, which was good given extremely high grain prices. Farmers on the east of Parndana however were still waiting for good rain and were still feeding stock. And on the cropping side of things, Rodney Bell at the Bellavista farming operation last week said that their seeding program was just about finished. Mr Bell said earlier autumn falls had resulted in good sub-soil moisture in many paddocks, from Springs Road to North Cape. Some of the crops had already started germinating due to this moisture. "Early moisture has been sufficient to allow some germination, particularly on the loamy country," he said. "But we are all waiting and the second, follow-up rain is just as important as the first one." Extremely good prices for canola on international markets meant there was an incentive to plant more of that crop this year, he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/64ce4b43-62d6-4e31-a8fa-87fd922ad22f.jpg/r0_401_4000_2661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg