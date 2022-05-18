Care 4 Kingscote group appeals against town timber plan: LETTERS

comment,

Dear Premier, KI residents write to request your urgent assistance, to defend the community of Kingscote, against a major industrial proposal by T-Ports. This proposal is likely to have catastrophic social, economic and environmental impacts on our community. See: T-Ports continues consultation for Kingscote timber plan The T-Ports proposal involves export of some 4000 tonnes of woodchip per day, six days a month for 6 to 8 years. The proposal requires hundreds of truck movements through the town centre. with a 24/7 wharf operation. The truck route would put at risk residents and impacts the lifestyle of our easy-going seaside town, damaging the amenity of many homes, our school, hospital, elderly care residence, and hotel precincts. It has the potential to have a particularly detrimental impact on tourism, which is an essential ingredient for businesses in town. If approved, the T-Ports proposal would proceed at a great cost to our community. It is therefore critical that the proposal is subject to careful assessment to identify and remediate impacts on the community. Our concerns include impacts on the following: Kingscote school: Provide education for 520 students where T-Ports propose hundreds of truck movements to pass the school, and student crossing operated by primary aged children. Many other people, often older people, such as at the Junction community centre also need to cross this road. Hospital/health precinct: The $10m upgrade to our hospital and health services in Kingscote, including the proposed 64-bed aged care centre is threatened by the T-Ports proposed A-Double 50 tonne truck route. The noise in decibels will exceed acceptable limits for a hospital precinct and put residents at risk with increase traffic. Wharf Precinct / Tourism impact: Kingscote is in the process of reinventing itself from a rundown port to a successful historic waterfront destination. The Kingscote Wharf has been a popular recreational fishing and diving location, and penguin and pelican viewing. It is attracting significant tourism investment and undergoing an upgrade to the town precinct, and new public art, including the painting of the silos at the entrance to Kingscote with an art trail and historic walk. Wildlife Impacts: Currently Nepean Bay and Bay of Shoals hosts a range of wildlife which are at risk. These include migratory seals who annually return to Kingscote wharf between April-November and resident flock of the iconic black swans. Both creatures are seen a tourist draw card as are all the migratory birds and rookeries of Reeves Point. The T-Ports proposal threatens everything the community have worked for in future planning of good township design. The proposal will restrict recreational access to the water. There are likely to be risks to both air and water quality. The proposal creates long term (possibly a decade) risks and impacts. When KIPT proposed to develop a port at Smith Bar that community were properly protected with the raft of assessment processes to identify and manage social, economic and environmental risks. The T-Ports proposal must not be allowed to proceed without the same level of care and rigor. We ask that you act quickly and support a thorough investigation. Beth Davis and 34 residents, Care 4 Kingscote Community assistance would be appreciated to prevent a bad decision being made by the Kangaroo Island Council or the State Planning Commission You may be aware that due to bushfires on Kangaroo Island, the KI Council is entertaining a proposal by T-Ports to establish a wood chipping facility and barge vessel export facility, impacting the township of Kingscote and environment. A group called Care 4 Kingscote with spokesperson in Beth Davis are seeking to prevent bad decisions being made. State SA has the primary role to reduce disaster risk, but that responsibility should be shared with other stakeholders including local government, the private sector, and other stakeholders. The reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods, and health in the economic, physical, social, cultural, and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and wildlife. A Risk Assessment of Kingscote Jetty precinct site needs to consider the impacts of a potential disaster as follows: The deputation made by T-Ports to the KI Council included a masterplan that included the proposed staging area (Council Land) and the Kingscote Wharf (DIT Land). The Public consultation was inclusive of the master plan, where public objection has been raised by Care 4 Kingscote group across the entire proposal and therefore the council needs to consider the wider aspects of their decision. A request for review under section 270 of LGA has been issued by Care 4 Kingscote to KIC and a letter of concern sent to the Premier (see Page 9). Bruno Beltrame, Care 4 Kingscote member

Care 4 Kingscote group appeals against town timber plan: LETTERS