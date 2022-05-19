news, local-news,

The recent additions to the sorting room at the Kangaroo Island Lions Op Shop in Kingscote have made charitable work easier for the volunteers. Lions president John Berden and his capable helpers have added some extra space for storing the donors goods, enabling the streamlining and displaying of goods to be improved. Sadly some of the goods donated need to be dumped due to being soiled, well-worn and damaged. Kangaroo Island Lady Lions auxiliary members Rosalie Willson, Irene Langford and Joyce Crawford between them have 117 years volunteering with the Lions. They enjoy volunteering in the shop and say the new extension is making the work easier. Stay tuned to The Islander for a story on the volunteers. "We kindly ask that these goods be disposed of in household waste bins as our volunteers have to dispose of these and they end up in the same dump," Mr Berden said. The generous gifts and volunteer efforts have enabled KI Lions to donate to many charitable causes over the past year. This includes $25,000 from Lions, matched by the KI Cancer Support Group, to help fund the new cancer treatment and accommodation building on Greenhill Road, Adelaide, to be named the "KI Rooms". See: Kangaroo Island funds new rooms at Adelaide integrated cancer building The KI Lions also donated $20,000 toward the water tanks for the Western Districts Sport and Community Club. The Lions also encouraged further grants from Australian Lions Foundation and Lions clubs from Zone Six, comprising Blackwood, Brighton, Edwardstown, Flinders University, Marion, Marion City, and Mitcham. The total funding for this Wonks water tank project being $48,000. The Lions also donated $8000 to the Stokes Bay Community for its water storage and fire suppression system at the hall, which also was matched by the Australian Lions Foundation. The Kangaroo Island Health Service donation by Lions supplied a Tovertafel projecter for the benefit of Anchusa residents, costing $17,700. Annually, the Lions Club supports KICE students to further their studies, and has committed $13,000 this year. "We have had massive support from Lions Clubs Australia-wide through the Australian Lions Foundation, and have reciprocated with a donation of $20,000 towards flood relief in the eastern states," Mr Berden said.. "Money raised by your donations and through the efforts of our volunteers has also enabled donations to another 20 lions approved charities . "We also have space for more volunteers who have some time to contribute and wish to participate." Club member Shirley Boxer at the Op Shop or any Lions member can be a first contact. "KI can be thankful to our donors and volunteers," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/55e151fb-f4f7-4785-bf7b-17604ddeefec.JPG/r0_239_4000_2499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg