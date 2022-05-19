news, local-news, oyster reef, oysters, kangaroo island, environment, news

Kangaroo Island is getting a 3ha native oyster reef as part of a national marine initiative aiming to bring back shellfish reefs from the brink of extinction. The native oyster reef being restored at Kangaroo Island by The Nature Conservancy Australia (TNC) will benefit the community, marine environment and local economy. See: Oyster reef plans for KI progress for The Nature Conservancy Oceans Project coordinator at The Nature Conservancy Australia, Tania Sincock is coordinating the project. "Shellfish reefs are part of our natural heritage: they once thrived across southern Australia and along the northern Kangaroo Island bays, providing home, feeding and breeding grounds to hundreds of marine species," Tania said. "Oysters are excellent natural water filters, with one adult oyster filtering up to a bathtub of water a day. "Today shellfish reefs are on the brink of extinction due to overfishing, disease and pollution. "The multiple benefits they provide to nature and coastal communities are also under threat: fish stocks decline because fish have fewer places to breed, hide and feed while other marine life have no reef areas to colonise. Water quality also declines." The Nature Conservancy Australia is working with local communities to bring shellfish reefs back from the brink of extinction which will create a better future for people and nature: restoring shellfish reefs creates jobs while also ensuring there's more fish, cleaner water and opportunities for recreation and tourism. Mayor Michael Pengilly said the new shellfish reefs would have a positive impact on local communities and the economy, while also protecting biodiversity "Rebuilding shellfish reefs on Kangaroo Island will provide an economic boost during the construction phase, and ongoing opportunities for the local community in recreational fishing and tourism as well as science and research," Mr Pengilly said. "After construction, the reefs will provide public benefits such as cleaner waters and more fish. These environmental benefits help to draw in more visitors supporting eco-tourism, hospitality and recreational fishing sectors in particular. "This initiative is a win-win for our community and our marine environment, and I encourage everyone who is interested in learning more about this project to attend the community information sessions." The Nature Conservancy's KI shellfish reef restoration project is being delivered in partnership the federal government as part of the national Reef Builder initiative. Learn about native oyster reefs, the benefits they bring to local communities and how similar projects in SA are tracking. To find out how the reefs will be constructed and what they hope to achieve for the environment, residents and visitors to Kangaroo Island Come to the community information session on: Passport to Recovery was launched on Kangaroo Island on April 30, 2022, which includes a citizen science oyster reef being built by The Nature Conservancy in accessible water alongside the Kingscote Tidal Pool. Landowners, businesses and residents who live near the Kingscote Tidal Pool are invited to a drop-in information session at the tidal pool on:

Residents invited to workshop on new Kangaroo Island oyster reef