Gardening Australia presenter and regular Kangaroo Island visitor, Sophie Thomson visited the Island recently to deliver a series of garden workshops. Sophie has been a vital part of the bushfire recovery process, helping Islanders heal through gardening. See: Sophie Thomson's community garden grows Kangaroo Island community spirit after bushfires The free events attracted a great turn-out in Kingscote and Parndana - covering topics such as Microclimates, Starting a Garden from Scratch, and Autumn Action. Kangaroo Island Garden Club has had a busy few months, with a successful fundraising auction raising $782. Four amazing gardens were visited in April, and the next Club meeting - on Tuesday, May 24 - will be held at Kingscote Golf Club from 12noon. BYO lunch. The speaker will be Eve from Hillside Herbs and Succulents on "Getting to Know Your Herbs". The club's AGM will be held at Kingscote Golf Club on June 28, from 1.30pm. New members are very welcome - and all committee positions will be vacant. After the business, guest speaker Greg Lane will present "Weird, Wonderful and Whimsical Plants in the Garden World" - followed by afternoon tea. For more information, contact president Anne Morrison on 0428 955 598 or VP Lenore Boxer on 8553 3051.

Kangaroo Island gardeners welcome back Sophie Thomson for free workshops