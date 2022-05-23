news, local-news, SeaLink, ferry, marine, maritime, boats, shipping, news

UPDATE: SeaLink says Spirit of Kangaroo Island (SPOKI) ferry will be return to service from tomorrow Tuesday, May 24, a week earlier than anticipated. "Thank you to all contractors and crew who have worked hard over the last few weeks to complete repairs and maintenance. Plus a big thank-you to our customers for your patience and understanding during this time." SeaLink last week was pleased to announce maintenance and repair work on the ferry Spirit of Kangaroo Island (SPOKI) was completed early. See: Ferry repairs underway at Port Lincoln "We have been working hard to get our Spirit of Kangaroo Island (SPOKI) vessel back in service as early as possible and we are pleased to advise she is on her way home," SeaLink SA general manager SJ Tilbury said. "We have been able to negotiate a number of fast-track outcomes, which have resulted in the vessel being released off dry dock late this afternoon, and she is now on her way back to Kangaroo Island, due to arrive at approximately midnight tonight (May 18, 2022)." SeaLink said confirmation of the date SPOKI would be able to safely recommence service would be made in due course. Final maintenance and the refitting of life rafts will occur over the next few days at Cape Jervis. The other ferry, the Sealion 2000, will then go in for its maintenance from July 27 to August 23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/db066c3a-ef5d-4247-8d70-110307f2358e.jpg/r0_270_843_746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg