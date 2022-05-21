news, federal-election, politics, federal elelection, election, news, south australia

Early voting has taken place all week and the polls opened on Saturday, May 21, 2022 for the official day of voting. Long live democracy! 10.30PM: Here we have our final entry for the night. Independent Rebekah Sharkie has retired home "exhausted" after appearing to take Mayo tonight with a big swing, joining up to nine fellow independents likely to be influential in Australia's federal future. Australian Community Media journalists will be contacting her on Monday to comment for ongoing coverage in the Victor Harbor Times and The Islander. The other seats have also firmed up with Labor candidate Louise Miller-Frost leading in Boothby after the previous Liberal member retired. You can keep up with the national coverage on our ACM websites: Live updates, results for the 2022 federal election 9.30PM: Numbers were firming up as the evening progresses with it looking like independent Rebekah Sharkie and Liberals Tony Pasin and Rowan Ramsey will be returned in Barker and Grey, respectively. Tony Pasin was contacted for comment but was not available. We are still waiting to speak to Rebekah Sharkie. Boothby meanwhile was reflecting the national mood with Labor candidate Louise Miller-Frost leading her Liberal opponent Dr Rachel Swift, with now a 3.55 per cent swing. 8.30PM: Candidates and their supporters are taking in their numbers and assessing their potential futures. Sitting independent Rebekah Sharkie at Mayo was making a speech to her supporters and waiting to do national interviews. Sharkie was enjoying an 8 per cent swing, with 27 of 83 polling places returned and 56.94 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a TCP count undertaken. 8.30PM: Candidates and their supporters are taking in their numbers and assessing their potential futures. Sitting independent Rebekah Sharkie at Mayo was making a speech to her supporters and waiting to do national interviews. Sharkie was enjoying an 8 per cent swing, with 27 of 83 polling places returned and 56.94 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a TCP count undertaken. There was a spirit of optimism based on the national numbers at the gathering of Louise Frost-Miller, who was in a tight battle just leading her Liberal opponent in Boothby. Meanwhile, sitting Liberal member Tony Passin in Barker had declared victory with a comfortable lead. 7.55PM: Sitting Liberal member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey was at his Yorke Peninsula office at Kadina, about 400km down the road from his place at Kimba. He said he was very happy and very encouraged by the early votes coming in. But it looked like the AEC had again picked the wrong second candidate in the two-party preferred, with the Labor candidate Julie Watson doing well. And so, if he did not win outright, there would need to be a recount. 7.30PM: Sitting Mayo independent Rebekah Sharkie is leading Mayo with a swing of 9 per cent against her Liberal opponent, Alison Bluck. That's with three of 83 polling places returned and 18.05 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a TCP count undertaken. Sharkie has not arrived at her function, but we are waiting to speak to her as soon as possible. In Grey, incumbent Liberal Rowan Ramsey is leading with a 63 per cent swing, against independent Liz Haberman. That's with 32 of 134 polling places returned and 54.11 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a TCP count undertaken. In Boothby, Labor's Louise Frost-Miller is leading with a 4 per cent swing against Liberal Dr Rachel Swift. That's with three of 57 polling places returned and 20.30 per cent of the ballot papers counted thus far have also had a TCP count undertaken. Finally, Barker has sitting Liberal Tony Pasin is well ahead but with a negative 1 per cent swing. 12 noon the day before: Premier Peter Malinauskas was scheduled to join Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese in Adelaide this morning. There was a press conference at Cabra Dominican College this morning in the electorate of Boothby, which by all accounts hangs on a knife's edge after the retirement of the sitting Liberal member. At 9,135 sq km, the Division of Mayo consists of the rural area south of Adelaide, including the Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island. It is currently held by independent candidate Rebekah Sharkie.High-profile Liberal candidate Georgina Downer, contested the electorate last time and lost. Named in honour of Dr Helen Mary Mayo OBE, 1878-1967. Mayo worked in the areas of maternal and child health and welfare in South Australia, was the first woman elected to an Australian University Council in 1914 and co-founded the Mothers' and Babies' Health Association in 1927. The candidates for Mayo are: Read more: Who's running for Mayo Voters were out early to vote in Mayo this morning. Check out our gallery One of the largest electorates in Australia at 908,595 sq km, covering the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast. It's consideredLiz one the country's "Big Six" largest, sparsely populated electorates.It is currently held by Liberal Party member Rowan Ramsey.Named in honour of Sir George Grey, 1812-98. Grey explored parts of north-western Australia and was Governor of South Australia (1841-45). As a delegate for New Zealand, Grey attended the 1891 National Australasian Convention, one of the conferences that led to the Commonwealth of Australia, and championed the principle of 'one man one vote'. The candidates for Grey are Read more: Meet the candidates for Grey The 115 sq km outer metropolitan electorate takes in parts of the cities of Holdfast Bay, Marion, Mitcham, and Unley. Nicolle Jane Flint, Liberal Party member, has announced her retirement in this tightly contested seat. The two front runners are Labor's Louise Miller-Frost and Liberal Dr Rachel Swift. It's named in honour of William Robinson Boothby CMG, 1829-1903. Boothby introduced many electoral innovations in South Australia and from 1856 to 1903 superintended every State parliamentary election and drafted every Electoral Act in South Australia. Boothby was State Returning Officer for the first House of Representatives election in South Australia in 1901 and, prior to his death, completed the 1903 redistribution of federal electoral divisions in South Australia. Covering the southern suburbs of Adelaide, the Boothby electorate stretches from the coasts of Brighton and Glenelg to the inland hills of Belair and Urrbrae. Boothby covers 115 square kilometres and is named after William Boothby. William was the Returning Officer for South Australia at the first Federal election in 1901. Representing the electorate since the 2016 election, Liberal MP, Nicolle Flint will be retiring, so there will be a fresh face at the helm of Boothby. The candidates are Boothby has been a very solid seat for the Liberal party in the past, generating a clean sweep of victories from 1972. Read more: Boothby a 'hard ask' for independent Dyer The electorate was named in honour of Captain Collet Barker (1784-1831) who commanded the settlement at Fort Wellington in the Northern Territory and the penal settlement at King George Sound in Western Australia. On his return to Sydney in 1831 he explored the shores of the Gulf St Vincent, Mount Lofty and the mouth of the Murray River. The electorate of Barker covers the Murray Mallee, Limestone Coast, Riverland and Barossa Valley, including the towns of Murray Bridge, Naracoorte and Border Town The candidates are Jonathan Pietzsch - National Party of Australia (SA) Carlos Quaremba - Pauline Hanson's One Nation Vince Pannell - Independent Maddy Fry - Independent Rosa Hillam - Australian Greens Tony Pasin - Liberal Party of Australia (SA) David Swiggs - United Australia Party Mark Braes - Australian Labor Party (SA) Kym Hanton - Australian Federation Party Read more: Find out who's running for Barker

