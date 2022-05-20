SA electorate postcards: Grey, Mayo and Boothby

news, federal-election, politics, federal elelection, election, news, south australia

Early voting has taken place all week and the polls open tomorrow Saturday, May 21 for the official day of voting. Stay tuned as our Australian Community Media journalists from across regional SA add details, observations and comment from their electorates. Long live democracy! 12 noon the day before: Premier Peter Malinauskas was scheduled to join Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese in Adelaide this morning. There was a press conference at Cabra Dominican College this morning in the electorate of Boothby, which by all accounts hangs on a knife's edge after the retirement of the sitting Liberal member. At 9,135 sq km, the Division of Mayo consists of the rural area south of Adelaide, including the Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island. It is currently held by independent candidate Rebekah Sharkie.High-profile Liberal candidate Georgina Downer, contested the electorate last time and lost. Named in honour of Dr Helen Mary Mayo OBE, 1878-1967. Mayo worked in the areas of maternal and child health and welfare in South Australia, was the first woman elected to an Australian University Council in 1914 and co-founded the Mothers' and Babies' Health Association in 1927. One of the largest electorates in Australia at 908,595 sq km, covering the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast. It's considered one the country's "Big Six" largest, sparsely populated electorates.It is currently held by Liberal Party member Rowan Ramsey.Named in honour of Sir George Grey, 1812-98. Grey explored parts of north-western Australia and was Governor of South Australia (1841-45). As a delegate for New Zealand, Grey attended the 1891 National Australasian Convention, one of the conferences that led to the Commonwealth of Australia, and championed the principle of 'one man one vote'. The 115 sq km outer metropolitan electorate takes in parts of the cities of Holdfast Bay, Marion, Mitcham, and Unley. Nicolle Jane Flint, Liberal Party member, has announced her retirement in this tightly contested seat. The two front runners are Labor's Louise Miller-Frost and Liberal Dr Rachel Swift. It's named in honour of William Robinson Boothby CMG, 1829-1903. Boothby introduced many electoral innovations in South Australia and from 1856 to 1903 superintended every State parliamentary election and drafted every Electoral Act in South Australia. Boothby was State Returning Officer for the first House of Representatives election in South Australia in 1901 and, prior to his death, completed the 1903 redistribution of federal electoral divisions in South Australia.

