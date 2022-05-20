Gutsy Kangaroo Island is a brand-new drinking and eating event this June

news, local-news,

Gutsy Kangaroo Island is a brand-new drinking and eating event set to take place for the first time in June. It will celebrate the determination and brilliance of the Island's producers, bringing locals out of hibernation, and attracting visitors to the Island in the traditionally quiet month of June 2022. Gutsy Kangaroo Island will be held from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 The Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance is proud to support this event, and with funding through the Regional Recovery for Tourism Fund. Regional tourism manager, Megan Harvie, said the alliance had assisted the Island's beverage producers to bring the event to life. "Kangaroo Island isn't the easiest place to be a producer, but the challenge that the Island presents makes the products that much more unique," Megan said. "Islanders defy the odds, always, whether that be the distance, the weather, or the isolation, to craft their product, and the stories to be told about how they achieve this, are incredible. "KI is bold, brave, and love to celebrate with grit their wine, spirits, cider, beer, and food culture that is built on guts and determination. "That celebration is being led to Gutsy, the newest event to be held over the June long-weekend in 2022." Winter is the time of year that Islanders love to celebrate "Island Life", it was also a time to let visitors experience Island food and beverages a little differently, Megan said. "We hope that visitors and locals can enjoy something different to what they are used to seeing from our cellar doors, distilleries, and breweries,:" she said. "Bring your coat, your beanie and boots, the fires will be lit, the stills will be full, the vintage is in the barrel, it's time to celebrate Gutsy Kangaroo Island." There will be something for everyone, from bottomless bubbles with seafood brunch at Bay of Shoals Winery, overlooking the bay. False Cape Wines will feature a five-course degustation, paired with never-before seen museum stock. Kangaroo Island Spirits will celebrate the first Whisky barrel seasoning with a "Winter Whisky Feast". Springs Road Wines will serve up bowls of traditional English stew and French cassoulets, as you taste their reserve Shiraz by the fire. At Dudley Wines, enjoy a day of music, food, wine, and local celebrities to celebrate the stories of determination that make Dudley what it is today. The official program and tickets are now on sale and available here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/c0459405-bcab-47ca-bbfe-92b6ab42c659.jpeg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg