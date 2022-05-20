news, local-news, real estate, business, kangaroo island, news, cliff hawkins, property

The closure of the office of Cliff Hawkins KI Real Estate brings to an end nearly 60 years on Kangaroo Island. Founded by Cliff Hawkins AM, the real estate business sold its first property on the Island at Vivonne Bay in November 1963. Cliff Hawkins real estate over the years sold 4738 properties on the Island, equating to one sale every 4.5 days. Director Peter Hawkins said the permanent presence began 51 years with the opening of the KI office on Dauncey Street in Kingscote. "We actually rented an office in the building we ultimately bought, when our first manager Jim Habel joined us in 1971," Peter said. "I don't think Cliff would ever have imagined that by taking a gamble in 1963 in flying prospective buyers to the Island for free to inspect land at Vivonne Bay, it would have resulted in the success we've achieved over 60 years." Regarding significant sales during that time, Peter said that the sale of the Penneshaw Hotel in 1975 for $50,000 still resonated with him. "The pub hadn't been performing all that well; in fact, when a stock take was done just prior to settlement, it was discovered the pub owned just seven schooner glasses! It was an absolute bargain." "We also recently sold an allotment at Nepean Bay for the fifth time, which together with the former American River General Store is the most times we've sold an individual property. "It's been a difficult decision to make in closing the office. Just last week we were contacted by a prospective seller, advising we were the only agent on KI to get back to her. We listed the property, and sold it within 48 hours." Having personally sold over 1000 properties both on the mainland and on KI, Peter said the time was right. "It's been quite a ride, but now's the time to consider a life beyond real estate. I may even take a holiday on Kangaroo Island!" he said. Cliff Hawkins Pty. Ltd. commenced trading on December 12, 1958, operating from premises at 25 Bank Street, Adelaide. Early activities of the company included the sale of subdivided land at Carrickalinga, Para Vista and Morphett Vale, and the sale of established and new homes. Following a move to 18 Waymouth Street, Adelaide, and the expansion of branch offices at Woodville and St Mary's, the company built new premises at 122 South Terrace Adelaide in 1965. The company has maintained an office on Kangaroo Island since 1971. From 1976 to 1993 the company also maintained a branch office at McLaren Vale. In 1993 the company relocated to its present office at 344 Shepherds Hill Road Blackwood. Cliff Hawkins retired from the business in 2014 and died in 2016. Peter Hawkins joined the company in 1973, has been a licensed agent since 1976, and is a licensed auctioneer. He is the sole director of Cliff Hawkins Real Estate. Cliff Hawkins has been selling real estate on Kangaroo Island since 1963, with full time representation on the Island since 1971. The company's first involvement on the Island was the sale of the Harriet River estate at Vivonne Bay, when charter aircraft were used to fly prospective purchasers to the Island. Following a coach trip to the estate via Seal Bay, a barbeque lunch was provided on the banks of the river, together with appropriate beverages, there was a tour of the estate, and contracts of sale prepared for signature. There was no 'cooling off' period in those days. In subsequent years, similar methods were used in the sale of land at American River, American Beach, Baudin Beach and Nepean Bay. Following the success of subdivisional sales, individual owners on the Island began approaching the company for assistance in sales. In 1971, Jim Habel was appointed the company's first sales representative, and eventual manager of the Kangaroo Island office. In the years 1972 to 1974, the company sold more than 250 allotments in the KI Estates subdivision in Kingscote, which enhanced the company's profile. Subsequent managers have included Bob Giles, Don Eastwood, Tom Hammerich, John Booth, Steve Perkins, Lani O'Brien, Connie Foyle and Paul Gibson. Following occupation of offices at the corner of Dauncey and Commercial Streets, and later in Murray Street, the present office at 74 Dauncey Street was acquired in 1985. More than 4500 properties on Kangaroo Island have now been sold through Cliff Hawkins. (As published on Wikipedia) Cliff Hawkins AM was born March 10, 1932 in Adelaide. Commencing work at the Lands Titles Office as a draftsman, at the age of 17, Hawkins became the youngest person in the state to qualify as a licensed land broker, now called a licensed conveyancer. Hawkins subsequently joined the established real estate firm of KJ Powell as a land broker. Hawkins established his real estate business in Adelaide in 1958. Aside from activity in Adelaide, his business established a presence on Kangaroo Island, South Australia from 1963 and is the longest established real estate business on the Island. In 1966 he became the youngest ever councillor in the Real Estate Institute of South Australia, and in 1981 its youngest ever life member. In June 1988, he became a Member of the Order of Australia for his service to the real estate industry and the community. In 2000, the South Australian Attorney General appointed Hawkins to a government review panel to report on the National Competition Policy with respect to land agents. In 2007, Hawkins was recognised by the Real Estate Institute of Australia, being conferred the President's Award honouring outstanding performance, commitment and contributions to the real estate profession. Hawkins received government appointments to the Land Agents' Board, Commercial Tribunal and the board of the State Transport Authority in South Australia. Outside of real estate, Hawkins was President of Sturt Football Club from 1985 to 1986 and is a life member of the council of Westminster School, Adelaide.

