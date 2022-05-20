Meet the Locals: Decades of volunteering for the Lions auxiliary

news, local-news, Lions Club, Kangaroo Island, news

Kangaroo Island Lions auxiliary member Joyce Crawford has volunteered for the club since she moved to here 26 years ago. She thoroughly enjoys her time she spends every week in the Lions Op Shop on Dauncey Street in Kingscote, working with her fellow "Lady Lions". Joyce has taken on the role of dressing the front window of the shop with a different theme every week. This week it was a winter theme with lots of gumboots but next week she is excited to putting together a special "Queen's Jubilee" display. Her fellow Lady Lions help her collect suitable items each week for the display. But in this case she has several Queen Elizabeth-related items from her own home that she has earmarked for the display. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is on June 2, celebrating her 70 years on the throne. Joyce was born in village of Dinnington in the English city of Newcastle and moved to Port Augusta at age 25. She then moved to Adelaide where she met her husband Bob. They decided to move to the Island one year after their daughter Jeannette Gellard moved here, so they could "babysit". The week they arrived, Bob attended the Lions lodge and they both joined the bowling club, both ways of meeting new people. "I love the people," Joyce said. "I come from a small village in England that's like the Island because everybody knows each other and looks after each other." Jeannette arrived as rural counsellor having attended Roseworthy Agricultural College and remains active on the Island as a consultant to this day. Joyce meanwhile is helped by her fellow Lions auxiliary members Rosalie Willson, Irene Langford and all the others. Between them, these three women have 117 years volunteering with the Lions and they all enjoy and encourage others to join. Rosalie has been a member of the Lions for an amazing 53 years, having to moved to the Island to marry her husband Gill, and together that had a farm at Gosse. Irene Langford meanwhile has been a Lady Lion for 35 years and also happens to be the vice president of the Royal Flying Doctor Service support group. And each year, the KI Lions make a sizable donation to the RFDS support group, she said. Encouraging others to join, these volunteers point to the sign on the wall that cheerfully proclaims: "All volunteers are not worthless, they are priceless."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/22c6f669-db22-4976-baa8-7772b82003e3.JPG/r10_756_3991_3005_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg