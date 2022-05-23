news, local-news,

A prescribed burn is planned for Dudley Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island, this morning, Monday, May 23, weather conditions permitting. The burn will commence at 11.45am and is expected to be complete by 6pm. The burn will affect about 15 hectares within the park. This burn will take place along several fire tracks in Dudley Conservation Park, about 10 kilometres west of American River. The objective of the burn is to reduce fuel loads within a buffer zones to enhance firefighter safety, and improve access and suppression success during bushfires. No roads will be closed during the operation. Some smoke and fire activity may be observed on the day and following the burn which will be patrolled until it is safe. The burn will be carried out by NPWS. Local CFS Volunteers have been invited to attend. A crew will remain on site until it is safe to leave. NPWS conducts a statewide program of prescribed burns to reduce the spread and intensity of bushfires, protect communities and enhance biodiversity. Prescribed burning is just one tool used to reduce fuel loads across strategic areas of public and private land. Prescribed burns will only be carried out when it is deemed safe to do so and may be cancelled at short notice if conditions change. For the most up-to-date information on prescribed burns follow @SAENVIRWATER on Twitter. A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/6ad9df8d-84a9-4601-be36-65e5ed4b491b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

National Parks prescribed burn at Dudley Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island