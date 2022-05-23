news, local-news, football, kangaroo island, sport, kifl

Round 5 and the first complete round of matches in the Kangaroo Island Football League has just been run and won. This means the ladders of all grades are starting to become established. The A Grade has Western Districts, Wisanger and Kingscote only separated by percentage. Both Parndana and Dudley will still fancy their chances of at least making the four, with Parndana just one win ahead at this stage. In the reserves it's the opposite, Kingscote have remained unbeaten and the top two seems well established there, with Western Districts closely following on their heels. The rest of the ladder is tight, with only Dudley, Wisanger and Parndana separated by percentage. In the Colts, Kingscote and Parndana have consolidated their places in the top two with big wins over Dudley and Wisanger respectively. Now here are the reports: A Grade: Wisanger have done what they needed to do and defeated Parndana by 38 points in windy conditions at Shoal Bay. Kicking with a 2-3 goal breeze, Wisanger made the most of their first use with it, outscoring Parndana 4.2 to 0.1. Cross continued his good form and looked to be on early. Viney-Obst and Stanton had a great tussle in the ruck, both winning their fair share of hit outs and finishing in the best players for their respective teams. In the second, Parndana tried hard to get back in the game, but were still outscored 4 goals to 3. McMulkin was trying hard for his side, and Z. Trethewey seemed to enjoy playing with both of his nephews for the first time. Try as they might, Parndana wasn't able to make any leeway into the margin and Wisanger finished the game in the third term. Wisanger kicked 5.6 to 2.1 to take a match winning 53-point lead into the last term. Credit to Parndana for fighting out the game and they did outscore Wisanger 4 goals to 1, but the damage was already done. Wisanger go into their break in second spot, and are in a good position to defend their premiership flag. A six goal third term has seen Kingscote overcome a determined Dudley United by 16 points. With "Squeak" Johnston playing his 250th game, Kingscote came out inspired and Green kicked the first goal of the game. However, Keir inspired his team, putting his body on the line and Dudley kept working away at the Kingscote defence. Evans and McLeay made their opponents look slow at times, while Willson appeared to be getting on top of Grimes in the second. Kingscote weren't able to make any in roads of the seven-point margin held by Dudley. Dudley was confident at half time, despite Green kicking his second on the half time siren keeping Kingscote in touch. Enter Connell, Rolfe and Green with a couple of brilliant snaps to give Kingscote all the momentum. Dudley tried hard to thwart it, but Kingscote by now had their tails up and were playing brilliant inspiring football. A goal to Clark, against the run of play brought the margin back to 5 points, but from then on it was all Kingscote. Three more goals gave them, what turned out to be, a match winning lead of 26-point at the final break. Dudley kept trying to work their way back into the game, but two goals to Kingscote, at the right time halted Dudley's charge. Dudley kicked the last three of the game, but the margin at the final siren was the closest they could get. Dudley will rue the third quarter, but as a young improving side will learn from this performance. A good win to Kingscote, to keep the pressure on the top two. Reserves: It was an entertaining game at Wisanger, with the home side prevailing over Parndana by 18 points to register its first win of the season. It was a game of missed chances in the first half, Parndana kicking 1.6 in the 1st quarter, Wisanger-1.8 in the second. The breeze making kicking for goals difficult, but perhaps just favouring the clubhouse end. The difference was in the second half, Wisanger scoring 3.3 to Parndana's 2 goals. Wisanger benefited from having Ryan Turner down from the A Grade, and he appeared to enjoy the extra freedom that the Reserves provides. Berden certainly did his job in defence, and set up his teams scores on the rebound when the game was on the line. Having been gaining some confidence over the past couple of weeks, Wintinna had a day out for the visitors. Kicking three goals, he was also creative and set up a number of plays for the visitors. Ball & "Buzzy" also played well, but it wasn't enough for the Roosters. A young Dudley reserves side took it right up to the top of the table Kingscote, at least for the first quarter. Kicking to the scoring end, Dudley started off full of run. Lovering and Willson using the ball well, and Florance kicked a couple. At the other end the defence was holding up well, despite the efforts of D. Florance and Dujmovic, and Dudley hurt Kingscote on the rebound. A goal to McSherry just before the siren kept Kingscote in touch. C. Florance entered the fray, at the end of the first quarter, & instantly made an impact. The future looks bright for the youngest Florance, as the tide turned halfway through the second. Dudley's defence had done a top job and then Florance had the ball on a string, setting up Kingscote goals and kicking three of his own for the term. From then on it was all Kingscote, as Dudley struggled to get the ball past centre. Dudley only scoring two points after quarter time, as Kingscote got well on top. Florance ending with 6 for the game, well supported by Francisco with 3. Kingscote winners by 73 points. Colts: Both Colts' games may appear one sided on the scoreboard, but truthfully, they were well fought out affairs. At Wisanger, Parndana got off to a great start kicking 5 goals in the first quarter and this remained consistent through the first three quarters. However, Wisanger are to be commended for the way they stuck to their task, and matched Parndana in the last. Timmy Turner and Tristian Warren made some great efforts all day, and Alex Wheaton was able to kick a handy goal as well. For Parndana it was the usual suspects in Eli Kuchel and Colton Trethewey (4 goals) who did the damage. Kaea Mauheni- Edwards helped himself to 5 goals and special mention to Callan Putland, who played his best game of Colts so far and kicked 5 goals. A good 93-point win to Parndana to keep themselves in second spot. In Kingscote, it was a similar story, with Kingscote doing enough to have the mercy rule enabled. Kingscote were missing a couple of bigger lads, but were still were served by Cain Florance (5 goals) and the Mitchell boys. For Dudley they battled away manfully and even outscored Kingscote in the second half, when the teams were evened up. Tait Florance battled hard all day, Dylan Bunney and Rylan Edgel also did well. A well done to these lads to back it up in the Reserves as well, making it a big day for them! I'm sure they slept well Saturday night! - Ball Magnet

Competition tightens in Round 5 of Kangaroo Island football | PHOTOS