news, local-news, election, kangaroo island, news, rebekah sharkie, politics

Independent member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has been returned with a 7 per cent swing against her Liberal opponent. Click here to check out our SA election night coverage Ms Sharkie said it was wonderful to get that level of support from her constituents on Kangaroo Island and the Fleurieu Peninsula. "I'm really grateful for the community for that," she said. "You know it's been a difficult and challenging term, supporting the community through COVID and before that bushfires. "COVID made it hard to physically connect like we usually do." Bushfire recovery had been, and would continue to be, a big part of her work ahead, not only on KI but also in the Adelaide Hills and Scott Creek areas. "Two and half years since the fires and we are seeing things rebuilt, including road infrastructure and a lot more," she said. "I really want to make sure that with the change of government that the new ministers are focussed on our issues." Regional infrastructure, farming, forestry and of course tourism were all areas that need attention from the incoming government, she said. Regarding the Fleurieu Peninsula, she said it had one of the oldest populations in the nation, with one in two residents being over the age of 65. She she wanted to do everything should could to make sure Royal Commission into Aged Care recommendations were addressed and that aged care services were improved. She was also going to focus on meeting palliative care needs. Regional telecommunications was important for all regions and she wanted to ensure the previously announced Round 6 Black Spot funding would go ahead. The number of independents and the size of the crossbench in the new parliament was a bit of a surprise, even to Ms Sharkie. She said she would continue to work with both sides of government, as she had done previously. She built a good relationship with the opposition in the previous parliament and her priority was to have "a constructive" federal government that achieved real outcomes, she said. "It's a powerful position for Mayo to be in," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/d8706c50-0a46-4fff-a0d4-0afd2b3937ad.JPG/r4_240_1438_1050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg