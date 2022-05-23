Kangaroo Island netball Round 5: PHOTOS

sport, local-sport, netball, sport, kangaroo island

Kangaroo Island Netball Association participated in the Mid Hills Invitation Carnival on Sunday, 22 May at Woodside. Check out next week's Islander for a full report of the carnival. Now for some of the match reports from the weekend: A Grade Kingscote vs Dudley United: A closely contested first quarter with Kingscote up by 3 points. Kingscote lifted in the second quarter and with strong team work lead Dudley United by 10 points. The third quarter was very even but Kingscote came out in the final quarter determined with strong defence work and attacking play, surging ahead for a solid win. Final score Kingscote 50 to Dudley United 32. 15&U Western Districts vs Parndana: The sky was blue and the sun shining at Wisanger for the midday game. A few nerves in the first quarter with lots of turnovers but both teams scoring goal for goal, and Parndana up by one at the break. Strong shooting by Sophie (WD) and Imogen (P) at either end, and a good tussle in centre between Lucy (WD) and Layla (P) saw the score 13 all at half time. A few changes and accurate shooting saw Westies take the lead by 4 in the third quarter with Grace and Magellen reliable across the court. Parndana kept up the pressure with Jody and Layla (P), who consistently turned the play, preventing the home team from drawing further ahead. Wonks got the points in the end with the final score WD 36 defeated Parndana 32. 13&U Parndana vs Western Districts: A strong start by Parndana with the attacking girls making clear leads and goalies accurate shooting resulting in a 10 - 3 lead at 1/4 time. Second quarter WD coming out strong, strengthening their leads and goalies sharpening their shooting. Parndana playing with six players and struggling with their momentum being broken by the WD girls strong play. WD coming back with 1/2 score evening up to P 19 - WD 16. Third quarter both teams playing a tight game and scoring slowing down. Defence in both rings tight with turn overs a plenty. WD maintaining a slight lead for the quarter. P 25 -WD 24 Goal for goal last quarter, all girls playing brilliant netball. Well done both teams. Final score a draw P 34 - WD 34. 11&U Parndana vs Wisanger: Perfect weather conditions for winter sport at Panther Park on Saturday. Parndana started strong with some great finishing-off in the attack end, as well as great rebounding too. Wisanger worked out towards the end of the first quarter it was game-on. They stepped-up across all positions of the court and put in 100 per cent. A few changes for the Panthers saw their game improve and put pressure on Parndana's game. This made for a competitive game and a great 11&U game to watch. Well done to all players and Parndana on the win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/6acdb77c-dc53-43e8-9ee3-8ccd680427f2.jpg/r0_61_1200_739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kangaroo Island netball Round 5: PHOTOS