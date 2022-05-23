news, local-news,

After the success of the first Spring Garden Festival in 2020, planning has started for this year's Open Gardens in October and November. See: Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival 2020 proves popular Several gardeners are already out there, weeding, digging, planting and planning! Organisers will have a variety of gardens open for a day across the Island, over several weekends. KI Garden Club members Lindy Bruce, Anne Morrison and Jennie Teasdale will organize the program and publicity. But it is up to each garden owner how they run their day, with some having fundraising activities such as morning or afternoon tea, trading tables, plant sales, art exhibitions and musical entertainment. Entry to gardens will be free, and gardens will be open 10am to 4pm. We're still looking for more gardeners to join in - if you think people would enjoy visiting your patch, phone Anne 0428 955 598, or email missbossy1952@gmail.com

Planning starts for 2022 Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival