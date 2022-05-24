news, local-news, running, marathon, sport, kangaroo Island

The Kangaroo Island Oats Running Festival for 2022 has been deemed a success with runners coming from far and wide. The event also continues to be popular with the locals with a strong contingent of Islanders running the course through Flinders Chase National Park. This included KI Tourism Alliance deputy chairman Pierre Gregor, who ran the half marathon with his son Reuben and grandson Cooper, making it a three-generation affair. Cooper and Reuben then went off to play B Grade footy at Kingscote. Mr Gregor said there were 245 registrations but due to COVID,175 actually participated. This included 28 percent from interstate and also there were three countries were represented. A few local "notables" do the 10km run, included National Park's Mike Grieg and local couple doctor Tim and Pat Leeuwenburg. Fellow resident Maren Norris has participated in all seven events since inception, as has Kirralee, who this year ran the half marathon with her 9-year-old daughter Piper. "Event went really well," Mr Gregor said. "Weather was really crisp, read bloody cold, early but panned out to be a nice day Kangaroo Island Oats was the main sponsor and Mr Gregor said they did really well with post race sales of delicious KI Oats pancakes, porridge, and oat based cakes/biscuits. Barista Peter Nash and his Cuppa Joey van also did well, he said. Stay tuned to The Islander for more from the event founder Nathan Godfrey in coming editions. More information at www.kangarooislandmarathon.com

Kangaroo Island Oats Running Festival deemed a success for 2022 with locals and tourists participating Stan Gorton