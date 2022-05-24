news, local-news,

National Parks has planned another prescribed burn for Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island. The burn will commence at 11.30am today, Tuesday, May 24, and is expected to be complete by 5pm. The latest burn area is directly south of Murrays Lagoon and Saegers Road in the MacGillivray area. It will affect about 30 hectares within the park and the objective of the burn is to create a low fuel boundary. There are no closures as a part of this burn. Some smoke may be seen and smelt in the Murray Lagoon campground. Seagers Road may be impacted by smoke. Some smoke and fire activity may be observed on the day and following the burn, which will be patrolled until it is safe. The burn will be carried out by National Parks and Wildlife Service. A crew will remain on site until it is safe to leave. NPWS conducts a statewide program of prescribed burns to reduce the spread and intensity of bushfires, protect communities and enhance biodiversity. Prescribed burning is just one tool used to reduce fuel loads across strategic areas of public and private land. Prescribed burns will only be carried out when it is deemed safe to do so and may be cancelled at short notice if conditions change. For the most up-to-date information on prescribed burns follow @SAENVIRWATER on Twitter. A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/3932ea45-48d8-438e-bfc0-d41ebef92c3f.jpg/r3_0_1192_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Another prescribed burn at Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island