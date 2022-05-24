news, local-news,

New Kangaroo Island Probus Club president Wendy Bennett welcomed an enthusiastic group of members to the May meeting. The members were keen to hear a "Life on KI" talk from local identity Peter Ellson, who was accompanied by his guide dog "Chief" and wife Jeanene. Peter related many interesting stories about his life and moving to KI with his parents to work at Ellson's Guest House where Peter also worked until 1997. He was born with cataracts in one eye, resulting in him not being able to participate well with ball games. Peter didn't cope well with high school, nor did he like working in Adelaide. He worked in the bank on KI, was transferred to Melbourne, but soon returned to Ki where he met Jeanene. In 1985 he drove to Sydney as he could still read well then. Later his licence was restricted to driving within a 20km radius around KI. Peter also flew an ultra light plane around Ki and spent many happy times camping with his wife and two sons Rob and Scott. In 1995, Peter was declared legally blind, sacrificing his driver's licence. Then 1997 saw the arrival of his first guide dog "Luigi", followed by "Faith", "Alfie" and his current dog "Chief", short for Mischief, so the owner states. Peter explained how the guide dogs lead and know commands. When in their harness they are working, if not they can be treated like a normal dog and patted by the public. "Alfie" is now retired and still lives at home as a family pet, as retired guide dogs are able to be kept by their owners, if convenient. Currently Peter is the only resident on KI having a guide dog. Peter was thanked by Wendy for presenting such an informative talk. - Jaffrey Drinkwater

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/060e2816-0f0d-4563-bc58-52241dbd9247.jpg/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Peter and his guide dog "Chief" visit Kangaroo Island Probus Club