The Kangaroo Island Hunt Club held a successful opening event at the Dumfries property on Sunday, May 22. The Rowsell family hosted the hunt that saw 13 riders and even more spectators take to the paddocks off South Coast Road, near Vivonne Bay. Bev Turner from Emu Ridge Eucalyptus opened this year's hunting season. As always, it was formal attire for riders, who enjoyed a lunch before an early afternoon ride off. There were also nibbles and fortifying drink for the Stirrup Cup. This is the second year as hunt master for 20-year-old Taj Rongo, who said the weather was beautiful for the opening hunt and she couldn't have asked for a better day. "This will be my second year of being hunt master and I love it," Taj said. "Our club is such an easy going and encouraging group of people. "It's great to see new members joining us out on the field. Like each year, it's an honour to ride with some of the Islands most known horseman and women." New members are always welcome, so follow the Kangaroo Island Hunt Club on Facebook to stay in touch and find out more.

