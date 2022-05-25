Care 4 Kingscote residents say 'no' to timber trucks in town

news, local-news, environment, trucking, news, kangaroo island, timber

The Care 4 Kingscote group opposes the proposal to export timber products through town. The group formed after the KI Council's decision to approve the lease of T-Ports' timber product stockpile site at Ten Trees Road, as proposed by by export and logistics company T-Ports. See: T-Ports hosts public consultation on Kingscote timber export plans The group has now appealed the KI Council's approval of the lease, also writing to the premier asking him not to support the proposal. Any export site at the jetty would need state government approval. Glenda Wilby owns two properties at the corner of Telegraph Road and The Esplanade. She fashioned a sign stating "No to woodchip trucks through Kingscote" and was joined by a members of Care 4 Kingscote on Sunday. She has lived here for 30 years, living in historic Seymour House and holiday letting Armadale House. She is concerned by the potential of 24-hour trucking activity, and the associated noise and vibration, as well as safety issues. The loss of access the wharf area was also a concern when the timber transhipment vessel was alongside a newly built loading area. Residents are also concerned about any potential impact on the expanding hospital and aged care facilities. "It is a beautiful tourism spot and so why turn it into something industrial that only benefits the companies involved," she said. "Why we don't we develop this area in a way that takes advantage of that beauty and reflects positively on the town." Local member Leon Bignell is opposed to bringing trucks and the timber industry to Kingscote. He would rather explore alternatives such as on-site biochar creation. "I think it's a dumb idea to turn a tourist town into a timber town," Mr Bignell said. "So many people have invested heavily into turning the town into a wonderful attraction. Why destroy that by having trucks rumbling down the streets every day." A T-Ports spokesperson said the company continued consultation and was considering the feedback received through the consultation process. "Once due consideration has been given, the company will revert to all stakeholders in the coming weeks." Mayor Michael Pengilly confirmed the council did approve the lease for the site at Ten Trees Road, where T-Ports will stockpile its woodchip and timber. But that details, including the timeframe of the lease were being determined. He pointed out the leased land, adjacent to the Island's waste recovery operation, was also being leased for the blowfly breeding project. Any approval for both use of the road into town, as well as the jetty and wharf area, would need to come from the state transport and infrastructure department, he said. But he was willing to listen to anybody that had concerns, even though he had been assured the operation would meet standards. His take was that there was a group who were opposed to the project, some supported it, but the majority were not concerned.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YBh6smpfqc8LAq7KVtmah/b47305e4-7b62-4792-a74e-003e535c7aae.jpg/r10_582_4022_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg