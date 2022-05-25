news, local-news, news, water, climate change, kangaroo island, sa water

Penneshaw residents living across from the desalination plant expansion say their concerns and suggestions have not been heeded by SA Water. Most recently the alleged unauthorised removal of screening vegetation and a refusal to lower the building profile by less than 2 metres has upset the residents. The residents have called another public meeting, inviting SA Water, at 10.30am the Penneshaw Town Hall this Sunday. SA Water was contacted for comment and provided with a list of grievances from the adjacent residents, but was unable to respond in time for the deadline. Mayor Michael Pengilly and the council's chief executive Greg Georgopoulos meanwhile toured the construction site with SA Water on Friday, May 20. Mr Pengilly said there it was revealed there had been a stockpile of fill dirt piled on the council's land without authorisation. The council was now attempting to get additional details on both the dirt and other allegations about construction procedures being made by residents. But he said the project to build the desalination expansion plant and associated interconnecting pipeline was proceeding. He suggested a new advisory group be formed within the council, including himself as a representative, together with residents and a represented from the Penneshaw Progress Association. Local member Leon Bignell said he would not be able to make this latest meeting at Penneshaw because of prior commitments. But he had been meeting with affected residents at his mainland office and was keeping abreast of the latest developments. He said he was disappointed that residents felt their concerns were not being addressed and that another meeting with the organisation was having to take place. "I am pushing SA Water to do better," he said. "Once it's built, you can't change things, so we need to make sure things are right now." Desal Road resident Steve Hardy said Penneshaw residents deserved answers. "Is the plant being built at the height and location approved by the former Minister? When will SA Water respond to the questions posed to its CEO at the Council Information Session on May 3 2022?" SA Water provided the following response late on Tuesday, after the print deadline: "The design of the new desalination plant continues to be developed as per the conditions of the Development Application (DA), which was submitted to and approved by the State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP). The DA provided flexibility in design and citing of the desalination plant, within a defined boundary on the site near Hog Bay Road. "A refinement from concept to detailed design has resulted in a 10 metre adjustment to the southern boundary of the plant site. The plant will still be cut in to the natural curve of the hill and the elevation is within the scope provided in the DA. "The detailed design balances geotechnical constraints and cost considerations, while enabling a smaller building footprint so as not to push it further north towards neighbouring residents, and remains within the site envelope shown in the DA. "To minimise potential impact on residents in the area, the plant will - as a minimum - comply with noise limits stipulated by the Environment Protection Authority for this zone, which range between 40 and 45 decibels. For context, this range is the equivalent of a personal computer cooling fan, light rain or a quiet library. This remains our commitment and a condition of the DA approval. "We'll continue to work with the community as we progress planning and construction for the project, and will speak shortly with interested neighbouring residents on how we can further engage them directly."

